Hello, I've run in some issues while running payload cms locally. First i generated project using
npx create-payload-app
and generated website template. This template had payload version set as latest in package.json, that
latest
actually for some reasons installed older payload version
1.11.5
. After upgrading to
1.15.2
manually in package.json, i started seeing some react errors in browser dev console, and media component also can't find my images from media folder.
Everything seems to work fine after downgrading payload to version
1.14.0
. Any ideas?
{"id":"64f740c3241f3614ad956373","alt":"test","filename":"test.svg","mimeType":"image/svg+xml","filesize":4589,"width":4975,"height":4975,"createdAt":"2023-09-05T14:52:51.116Z","updatedAt":"2023-09-05T14:52:51.116Z","url":"undefined/media/test.svg"}
Can see that
url
path has undefined for some reason in the api query.
Thanks for the info. Looks like that template ships with a yarn-lock file which locks the version of Payload. We'll look into that.
Regarding your error, after upgrading to latest, I'm not able to recreate. No errors in console for me. Can you remove your entire
node_modules
dir, then
yarn install
and try again? I'd just like to be sure before investigating further.
Removed
node_modules
and also removed
yarn.lock
, after that I did
yarn install
and problems are still there :/
yarn -v says 1.22.19
for the console errors part you need to have at least one item in some collections, i think it's connected with that checkbox being rendered, i am no react expert but it seems like removing this
readOnly
prop in version 1.5.0 might have triggered this warninghttps://github.com/payloadcms/payload/commit/84d2bacb56de2ccfe9262065a14f891125ff5e29#diff-1173e853fa16dbaefa89e0846d58f1a244d0a9c415b300c375ba032f95983040
If you can open an issue on github with these details, that would be great.
sure thing, thank you!
