Hello, I've run in some issues while running payload cms locally. First i generated project using

npx create-payload-app

and generated website template. This template had payload version set as latest in package.json, that

latest

actually for some reasons installed older payload version

1.11.5

. After upgrading to

1.15.2

manually in package.json, i started seeing some react errors in browser dev console, and media component also can't find my images from media folder.

Everything seems to work fine after downgrading payload to version

1.14.0

. Any ideas?

{"id":"64f740c3241f3614ad956373","alt":"test","filename":"test.svg","mimeType":"image/svg+xml","filesize":4589,"width":4975,"height":4975,"createdAt":"2023-09-05T14:52:51.116Z","updatedAt":"2023-09-05T14:52:51.116Z","url":"undefined/media/test.svg"}

Can see that

url

path has undefined for some reason in the api query.