DemoCloud PricingDocsFor EnterpriseCommunity HelpBlog
New projectLogin
New projectLogin
Community Help

Problems with payload version 1.15.2

default discord avatar
Supa
2 weeks ago
5

Hello, I've run in some issues while running payload cms locally. First i generated project using

npx create-payload-app

and generated website template. This template had payload version set as latest in package.json, that

latest

actually for some reasons installed older payload version

1.11.5

. After upgrading to

1.15.2

manually in package.json, i started seeing some react errors in browser dev console, and media component also can't find my images from media folder.



Everything seems to work fine after downgrading payload to version

1.14.0

. Any ideas?



{"id":"64f740c3241f3614ad956373","alt":"test","filename":"test.svg","mimeType":"image/svg+xml","filesize":4589,"width":4975,"height":4975,"createdAt":"2023-09-05T14:52:51.116Z","updatedAt":"2023-09-05T14:52:51.116Z","url":"undefined/media/test.svg"}

Can see that

url

path has undefined for some reason in the api query.

  • discord user avatar
    denolfe
    Payload Team
    2 weeks ago

    Thanks for the info. Looks like that template ships with a yarn-lock file which locks the version of Payload. We'll look into that.



    Regarding your error, after upgrading to latest, I'm not able to recreate. No errors in console for me. Can you remove your entire

    node_modules

    dir, then

    yarn install

    and try again? I'd just like to be sure before investigating further.

  • default discord avatar
    Supa
    2 weeks ago

    Removed

    node_modules

    and also removed

    yarn.lock

    , after that I did

    yarn install

    and problems are still there :/


    yarn -v says 1.22.19



    for the console errors part you need to have at least one item in some collections, i think it's connected with that checkbox being rendered, i am no react expert but it seems like removing this

    readOnly

    prop in version 1.5.0 might have triggered this warning

    https://github.com/payloadcms/payload/commit/84d2bacb56de2ccfe9262065a14f891125ff5e29#diff-1173e853fa16dbaefa89e0846d58f1a244d0a9c415b300c375ba032f95983040
  • discord user avatar
    denolfe
    Payload Team
    2 weeks ago

    If you can open an issue on github with these details, that would be great.

  • default discord avatar
    Supa
    2 weeks ago

    sure thing, thank you!

  • discord user avatar
    jarrod_not_jared
    Payload Team
    2 weeks ago

    PR here:

    https://github.com/payloadcms/payload/pull/3291
Open the post
Continue the discussion in Discord
Like what we're doing?
Star us on GitHub!

Star

Connect with the Payload Community on Discord

Discord

online

Can't find what you're looking for?

Get help straight from the Payload team with an Enterprise License.