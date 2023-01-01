DemoCloud PricingDocsFor EnterpriseCommunity HelpBlog
Project gone

elstraf
elstraf
last week
9

Hello,



I've seen another post about this but didn't see an answer.



I logged into payload cloud today and noticed our project has gone. Can anyone advise please.



Thanks 😊

  Payload-Bot
    Payload-Bot
    last week
  ironpulley
    ironpulley
    last week

    We are in the same boat here. Logged in today and our project is gone. Any information would be helpful.

  notchr
    notchr
    last week

    Hey @elstraf @ironpulley - this issue has been reported this morning and the Payload team is actively working on a resolution

  jmikrut
    Payload Team
    jmikrut
    Payload Team
    last week

    Hey @ironpulley and @elstraf, projects have been deleted if they have not provided valid payment within a one-month period. Our platform attempts to charge up to 5x over the month-long period of becoming past-due, but then at that point, the project is deleted. Being that our 3 month beta trial ended on June 30, projects that did not have valid payment were just deleted 😦



    I am happy to follow up via DM with both of you if you'd like

  ironpulley
    ironpulley
    last week

    @jmikrut That should not have been the case with us. We started very close to the tail end of June. I firmly believe I entered payment details. No notification of attempts. What is the best way to restore?

  jmikrut
    Payload Team
    jmikrut
    Payload Team
    last week

    I will DM you

  elstraf
    elstraf
    last week

    @jmikrut dropped you a pm

  jmikrut
    Payload Team
    jmikrut
    Payload Team
    last week

    on it

