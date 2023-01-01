Project gone

Hello,
I've seen another post about this but didn't see an answer.
I logged into payload cloud today and noticed our project has gone. Can anyone advise please.
Thanks 😊
We are in the same boat here. Logged in today and our project is gone. Any information would be helpful.
Hey @elstraf @ironpulley - this issue has been reported this morning and the Payload team is actively working on a resolution
Hey @ironpulley and @elstraf, projects have been deleted if they have not provided valid payment within a one-month period. Our platform attempts to charge up to 5x over the month-long period of becoming past-due, but then at that point, the project is deleted. Being that our 3 month beta trial ended on June 30, projects that did not have valid payment were just deleted 😦
I am happy to follow up via DM with both of you if you'd like
@jmikrut That should not have been the case with us. We started very close to the tail end of June. I firmly believe I entered payment details. No notification of attempts. What is the best way to restore?
I will DM you
@jmikrut dropped you a pm
on it
