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Community Help

"radio" field unable to filter

default discord avatar
botabit3 years ago
3

I've created a Radio field however it's missing from the 'Filter XXX where' dropdown

  • default discord avatar
    snailedlt3 years ago

    I have the same issue



    Actual result

    Fields of

    type: 'radio'

    don't show up as a filter option.



    Expected result
    radio

    fields show up in the filter dropdown. The value field is converted to a dropdown containing all options of the

    radio

    field.



    I added some screenshots for clarity.

  • discord user avatar
    seanzubrickas
    3 years ago

    Hey

    @869921544682491904

    - interesting issue! I'll surface this to the team and we'll take a look.

  • discord user avatar
    denolfe
    3 years ago

    I've recreated this. Issue Opened:

    https://github.com/payloadcms/payload/issues/3114
Open

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