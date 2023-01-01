"radio" field unable to filter

I've created a Radio field however it's missing from the 'Filter XXX where' dropdown
I have the same issue
Actual result
Fields of
type: 'radio'
don't show up as a filter option.
radio
fields show up in the filter dropdown. The value field is converted to a dropdown containing all options of the
radio
field.
I added some screenshots for clarity.
Hey @botabit - interesting issue! I'll surface this to the team and we'll take a look.
I've recreated this. Issue Opened:https://github.com/payloadcms/payload/issues/3114
