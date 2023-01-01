relationship field with many options

have a relationship field with 200 options but I only see 10 at dropdown, however, I could search for all. Any ideas?
Hey! The expected behavior is that when you scroll to the bottom of the dropdown, another 10 are loaded. Check your network tab to see if a request for the next page of docs fired when you reach the bottom of the menu. Otherwise, this could be a bug. What version are you running?
I am at 1.11.2 and it is not working for me, but working for another person. So we are going to watch for that. 🙂
Ok, I just poked around with this and so far am unable to recreate. If you are able to reproduce this consistently let me know!
OK! Thank you!
