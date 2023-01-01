DemoCloud PricingDocsFor EnterpriseCommunity HelpBlog
relationship field with many options

default discord avatar
agolovan
2 weeks ago
4

have a relationship field with 200 options but I only see 10 at dropdown, however, I could search for all. Any ideas?

  • discord user avatar
    jacobsfletch
    Payload Team
    2 weeks ago

    Hey! The expected behavior is that when you scroll to the bottom of the dropdown, another 10 are loaded. Check your network tab to see if a request for the next page of docs fired when you reach the bottom of the menu. Otherwise, this could be a bug. What version are you running?

  • default discord avatar
    agolovan
    2 weeks ago

    I am at 1.11.2 and it is not working for me, but working for another person. So we are going to watch for that. 🙂

  • discord user avatar
    jacobsfletch
    Payload Team
    2 weeks ago

    Ok, I just poked around with this and so far am unable to recreate. If you are able to reproduce this consistently let me know!

  • default discord avatar
    agolovan
    2 weeks ago

    OK! Thank you!

