Community Help

relationship hasMany fails with more than 10 items

default discord avatar
grandnainconnu
6 months ago
8

Relationship (many) field with no max/min defined fails with more than 10 items. Setting a "max" doesn't change the outcome.



Any solution on that?

  • discord user avatar
    denolfe
    Payload Team
    6 months ago

    This doesn't sound like normal behavior. Can you expand upon what you're seeing? What is the failure?

  • default discord avatar
    grandnainconnu
    6 months ago

    Here is the code:


    {
          label: { fr: "Accessoires", en: "Accessories" },
          fields: [
            {
              name: "accessories",
              label: {
                en: "Accessories",
                fr: "Accessoires",
              },
              type: "relationship",
              relationTo: "products",
              hasMany: true,
              filterOptions: ({ data }) => {
                const typedData = data as Product;

                return {
                  and: [
                    {
                      brand: {
                        equals: typedData.brand,
                      },
                    },
                    {
                      isBrandAccessory: {
                        equals: true,
                      },
                    },
                  ],
                };
              },
            },
          ],
        },


    Here is the error:



    [2023-06-02T15:37:11]
[15:37:11] ERROR (payload): ValidationError: Le champ suivant n'est pas valide : accessories
[2023-06-02T15:37:11]
at beforeChange (/workspace/node_modules/payload/dist/fields/hooks/beforeChange/index.js:31:15)
[2023-06-02T15:37:11]
at runMicrotasks (<anonymous>)
[2023-06-02T15:37:11]
at processTicksAndRejections (node:internal/process/task_queues:96:5)
[2023-06-02T15:37:11]
at async updateByID (/workspace/node_modules/payload/dist/collections/operations/updateByID.js:143:18)
[2023-06-02T15:37:11]
at async updateByIDHandler (/workspace/node_modules/payload/dist/collections/requestHandlers/updateByID.js:19:21)
[2023-06-02T14:38:20]
at processTicksAndRejections (node:internal/process/task_queues:96:5)
[2023-06-02T14:38:20]
at async updateByID (/workspace/node_modules/payload/dist/collections/operations/updateByID.js:143:18)
[2023-06-02T14:38:20]
at async updateByIDHandler (/workspace/node_modules/payload/dist/collections/requestHandlers/updateByID.js:19:21)


    I have no custom hooks installed on this collection though, and the relationship is self referencing

  • discord user avatar
    jacobsfletch
    Payload Team
    5 months ago

    So it throws a validation error when you select more than 10 relationships?

  • default discord avatar
    grandnainconnu
    5 months ago

    Yes exactly, but I can’t identify why

  • discord user avatar
    jacobsfletch
    Payload Team
    5 months ago

    Interesting, if you can create a minimally reproducible config, this would help narrow down any potential bugs. For instance, remove the self-reference and

    filterOptions

    to see if the issue persists. If so let’s open a ticket on GitHub. There’s a

    tests/_community

    folder in the repo for this exact purpose, if needed.

  • default discord avatar
    grandnainconnu
    5 months ago

    (sorry for the delay)



    https://codesandbox.io/p/sandbox/cranky-chebyshev-rkppjr

    @jacobsfletch here you go for the sandbox.


    The source of the problem is the

    filterOptions

    method.



    You can go to

    Examples

    ->

    The main test

    It has now 10 associations, if you add one more, the bug appears.



    I forgot that the content is not kept between session. I'll create a seeding option



    https://github.com/payloadcms/payload/issues/2860

    I made the issue with the reproduction steps

  • discord user avatar
    jacobsfletch
    Payload Team
    5 months ago

    This is great, thank you!!



    We’re on it

  • default discord avatar
    grandnainconnu
    5 months ago

    Thanks!

