relationship hasMany fails with more than 10 items

Relationship (many) field with no max/min defined fails with more than 10 items. Setting a "max" doesn't change the outcome.
Any solution on that?
This doesn't sound like normal behavior. Can you expand upon what you're seeing? What is the failure?
Here is the code:
{
label: { fr: "Accessoires", en: "Accessories" },
fields: [
{
name: "accessories",
label: {
en: "Accessories",
fr: "Accessoires",
},
type: "relationship",
relationTo: "products",
hasMany: true,
filterOptions: ({ data }) => {
const typedData = data as Product;
return {
and: [
{
brand: {
equals: typedData.brand,
},
},
{
isBrandAccessory: {
equals: true,
},
},
],
};
},
},
],
},
Here is the error:
[2023-06-02T15:37:11]
[15:37:11] ERROR (payload): ValidationError: Le champ suivant n'est pas valide : accessories
[2023-06-02T15:37:11]
at beforeChange (/workspace/node_modules/payload/dist/fields/hooks/beforeChange/index.js:31:15)
[2023-06-02T15:37:11]
at runMicrotasks (<anonymous>)
[2023-06-02T15:37:11]
at processTicksAndRejections (node:internal/process/task_queues:96:5)
[2023-06-02T15:37:11]
at async updateByID (/workspace/node_modules/payload/dist/collections/operations/updateByID.js:143:18)
[2023-06-02T15:37:11]
at async updateByIDHandler (/workspace/node_modules/payload/dist/collections/requestHandlers/updateByID.js:19:21)
[2023-06-02T14:38:20]
at processTicksAndRejections (node:internal/process/task_queues:96:5)
[2023-06-02T14:38:20]
at async updateByID (/workspace/node_modules/payload/dist/collections/operations/updateByID.js:143:18)
[2023-06-02T14:38:20]
at async updateByIDHandler (/workspace/node_modules/payload/dist/collections/requestHandlers/updateByID.js:19:21)
I have no custom hooks installed on this collection though, and the relationship is self referencing
So it throws a validation error when you select more than 10 relationships?
Yes exactly, but I can’t identify why
Interesting, if you can create a minimally reproducible config, this would help narrow down any potential bugs. For instance, remove the self-reference and
filterOptions
to see if the issue persists. If so let’s open a ticket on GitHub. There’s a
tests/_community
folder in the repo for this exact purpose, if needed.
(sorry for the delay)
@jacobsfletch here you go for the sandbox.
The source of the problem is the
filterOptions
method.
You can go to
Examples
->
The main test
It has now 10 associations, if you add one more, the bug appears.
I forgot that the content is not kept between session. I'll create a seeding option
https://github.com/payloadcms/payload/issues/2860
I made the issue with the reproduction steps
This is great, thank you!!
We’re on it
Thanks!
