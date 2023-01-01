DemoCloud PricingDocsFor EnterpriseCommunity HelpBlog
New projectLogin
New projectLogin
Community Help

Relationship select results custom grouping

default discord avatar
itsjxck
4 months ago
2

For example if I have a collection that has a

type

field, I'd like to group the options in the select field for a relationship by this

type

field, like how it is displayed when you allow relationship to multiple collections

  • default discord avatar
    Jarrod
    3 months ago

    This sounds like a customization that would need to be handled from opening the config to support this or using a custom component for this. I think a custom component would be the best move here, once we start work on our component library (specific for payload components, i.e. fields) that we want to open source it should be easier to get up and running with this approach.



    Follow along here:

    https://github.com/payloadcms/payload/discussions/293


    Relationship select results custom grouping

Open the post
Continue the discussion in Discord
Like what we're doing?
Star us on GitHub!

Star

Connect with the Payload Community on Discord

Discord

online

Can't find what you're looking for?

Get help straight from the Payload team with an Enterprise License.