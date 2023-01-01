DemoCloud PricingDocsFor EnterpriseCommunity HelpBlog
Remove Edit icon from relationship field

default discord avatar
agolovan
4 months ago
4

Setting Update does not work. Setting Create works to remove that plus sign. However, I would like to remove Edit icon as well.

  • default discord avatar
    Trstly
    4 months ago

    admin: { allowCreate: false }

  • default discord avatar
    Alessio 🍣
    4 months ago

    @agolovan I don't know the answer. Just wanted to note that you can bump posts by adding a new message! That way you don't need to create new ones (you've created a few identical ones).



    When you write any message, the post gets pushed up all the way to the top in Discord ^^

  • default discord avatar
    Tinouti
    4 months ago

    Looks like this could be a fairly straightforward feature request (or even PR) candidate! 😊 🤷‍♂️

  • discord user avatar
    denolfe
    Payload Team
    3 months ago

    This seems like something we'd be open to adding.



    Feel free to submit a feature request, so we can discuss/prioritize with everyone.



    https://github.com/payloadcms/payload/discussions
