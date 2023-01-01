Remove Edit icon from relationship field

Setting Update does not work. Setting Create works to remove that plus sign. However, I would like to remove Edit icon as well.
admin: { allowCreate: false }
@agolovan I don't know the answer. Just wanted to note that you can bump posts by adding a new message! That way you don't need to create new ones (you've created a few identical ones).
When you write any message, the post gets pushed up all the way to the top in Discord ^^
Looks like this could be a fairly straightforward feature request (or even PR) candidate! 😊 🤷♂️
This seems like something we'd be open to adding.
Feel free to submit a feature request, so we can discuss/prioritize with everyone.
