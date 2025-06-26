resetToken for password not working

Hey guys,

I have a problemem with building my ecommerce with PayloadCMS.

I've have a logic that after order if there is no account with given email its created.

I wanted to send an email so client can set passowrd on its own using

payload.forgotPassword

.

Im doing it in afterCreate hook.

Here it is:

export const userWelcomeHook: CollectionAfterChangeHook = async ({ doc, operation, previousDoc, req, }) => { // Only handle user creation if (operation !== 'create') { return doc } console.log(`👋 [USER WELCOME HOOK] New user created: ${doc.email}`) try { console.log(`📧 [USER WELCOME HOOK] Attempting to send welcome email to: ${doc.email}`) // Try generating the reset token and handle any issues gracefully let resetToken = null try { console.log(`🔐 [USER WELCOME HOOK] Trying to generate reset token for: ${doc.email}`) // Give user record a moment to be fully persisted await new Promise(resolve => setTimeout(resolve, 200)) const resetTokenResponse = await req.payload.forgotPassword({ collection: 'users', data: { email: doc.email }, disableEmail: true, // Don't send default email, we'll send custom one }) console.log(`🔍 [USER WELCOME HOOK] Reset token response type:`, typeof resetTokenResponse) console.log(`🔍 [USER WELCOME HOOK] Reset token response:`, resetTokenResponse) // According to PayloadCMS docs, forgotPassword with disableEmail: true should return the token string if (typeof resetTokenResponse === 'string' && resetTokenResponse) { resetToken = resetTokenResponse } else if (resetTokenResponse && typeof resetTokenResponse === 'object') { // Try different property names that might contain the token resetToken = (resetTokenResponse as any).token || (resetTokenResponse as any).resetToken || (resetTokenResponse as any).passwordResetToken || null } console.log(`🔑 [USER WELCOME HOOK] Reset token result:`, resetToken ? 'SUCCESS' : 'FAILED') if (resetToken) { console.log(`🔑 [USER WELCOME HOOK] Token length:`, resetToken.length) } } catch (tokenError) { console.warn(`⚠️ [USER WELCOME HOOK] Could not generate reset token for ${doc.email}:`, tokenError) // Continue without token - we'll send a different email } // Send welcome email (with or without reset token) await sendWelcomeEmailWithCredentials({ user: doc, resetToken: resetToken || null }) console.log(`✅ [USER WELCOME HOOK] Welcome email sent to: ${doc.email}`) } catch (error) { console.error(`❌ [USER WELCOME HOOK] Failed to send welcome email to: ${doc.email}`, error) // Don't throw - user creation should still succeed } return doc }

But I got failure with generation password reset.

I tried both, created user with order or created from admin panel.

What am I missing here?

There are also logs which might help: