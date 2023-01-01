Rest API non-node examples?

Hi all.
Are there any examples of using the Rest API without node? Such as C# or Python?
...In particular using the Rest API to create a new page or modify an existing page with a new version.
Thank you!
that's not a Payload question tho
https://realpython.com/api-integration-in-python/#get
https://pypi.org/project/requests/
@jayno While payload itself requires node.js + express.js, you can interact with the REST API that it provides with any language that has an http library
What you send in your request body (and the headers in some cases...credentials, etc) are pretty standard across the board
