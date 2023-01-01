DemoCloud PricingDocsFor EnterpriseCommunity HelpBlog
Rest API non-node examples?

default discord avatar
jayno
3 months ago


Hi all.


Are there any examples of using the Rest API without node? Such as C# or Python?


...In particular using the Rest API to create a new page or modify an existing page with a new version.



Thank you!

  • default discord avatar
    TriNutz
    3 months ago

    that's not a Payload question tho



    https://realpython.com/api-integration-in-python/#get


    https://pypi.org/project/requests/
  • default discord avatar
    thisisnotchris
    3 months ago

    @jayno While payload itself requires node.js + express.js, you can interact with the REST API that it provides with any language that has an http library



    What you send in your request body (and the headers in some cases...credentials, etc) are pretty standard across the board

