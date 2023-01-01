Anyone figured out how to revalidate while using local API hosted on vercel? Works fine on local, but not on prod.
This thread is closest to my problem but the user apparently gave up.
Revalidating on Vercel
Ended up using [deploy hooks](https://vercel.com/docs/deployments/deploy-hooks
), but I'm still on the lookout for other solutions as this rebuilds the whole site and so takes a while
Check out
unstable_cache
https://nextjs.org/docs/app/api-reference/functions/unstable_cache
I'll look into that, thanks!
