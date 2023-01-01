Cloud PricingDocsFor EnterpriseCommunity HelpBlog
Revalidating on Vercel

ggphntms_62927
2 weeks ago
2

Anyone figured out how to revalidate while using local API hosted on vercel? Works fine on local, but not on prod.



This thread is closest to my problem but the user apparently gave up.


https://payloadcms.com/community-help/discord/using-next-payload-how-to-revalidate


Ended up using [deploy hooks](

https://vercel.com/docs/deployments/deploy-hooks

), but I'm still on the lookout for other solutions as this rebuilds the whole site and so takes a while

