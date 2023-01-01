DemoCloud PricingDocsFor EnterpriseCommunity HelpBlog
RichText field not handling proper list-styles?

default discord avatar
TheDunco
4 months ago
17

I would expect to see something along the lines of this or something of this nature where the symbols change per indent level...


No Indent Level
    1. Indent Level 1
        A. Indent Level 2
            i. Indent Level 3

Is this something I would be doing wrong? I'm not seeing this when I'm rendering it out on my frontend either, where I'm setting the list style property on the lists.

  • discord user avatar
    jmikrut
    Payload Team
    4 months ago

    this is actually just a CSS thing that payload could do



    but you'd have to do it on your frontend as well i believe



    worth looking into it for sure

  • default discord avatar
    TheDunco
    4 months ago

    I am using a modified version of the serialization found in the documentation (and Tailwind for styling 🙏 ), and am applying this list style to the

    <ol>

    s and

    <ul>

    s so i'd assume that would do it but perhaps I'm wrong



    @jmikrut Is this something that Slate supports by default? Or do you know how do people normally handle this in their frontends? For now I plan on doing this with CSS and having it apply the styles to nested lists, but if there's a better way I'd love to know. I think Tailwind is overriding the default user agent styles in my case which is usually where these sorts of styles come from

    image.png
  • discord user avatar
    jmikrut
    Payload Team
    4 months ago

    this is just straight CSS



    https://www.w3schools.com/cssref/pr_list-style-type.php


    you'd want to define a different list-style-type for each one of your nested li levels



    this should / could also totally be done within payload, but it wouldn't help you on the frontend



    as far as the output HTML is concerned, they're all just

    li

    's - from there, it's up to you to style it



    it's not a slate thing at all really

  • default discord avatar
    TheDunco
    4 months ago

    Yeah, I did figure out how to do this with Tailwind but I have other styles elsewhere that are overriding them so I'll have to sort that out



    This is the sort of thing I had to do in Tailwind...

    [&_ol_ol_ol]:list-[lower-roman] [&_ol_ol]:list-[lower-alpha] [&_ol]:list-decimal [&_ul_ul_ul]:list-[square] [&_ul_ul]:list-[circle] [&_ul]:list-disc
  • discord user avatar
    jmikrut
    Payload Team
    4 months ago

    being not familiar with tailwind, this looks like hieroglyphics for me, but i'm happy that you resolved it!



    😏

  • default discord avatar
    TheDunco
    4 months ago

    Hahaha, yeah this is the UGLIEST Tailwind I've ever written 🤣



    It's because I'm using non-default selectors and non-default styles, and the syntax becomes messy when you break out of the standard utility classes

