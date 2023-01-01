DemoCloud PricingDocsFor EnterpriseCommunity HelpBlog
richText field type making a text heading will make entire block of text heading

default discord avatar
generator101
last month
3

I am using richText field, I want to make a text h3 tag and when i select that text and hit 3 (to make it h3) it makes the entire block of text as h3.


This is becoming very annoying for writing blog posts when I copy from grammarly and I cant set heading properly. Any solution to solve this?

  • default discord avatar
    tinouti
    last month

    I can "repro" what you're explaining when I use line breaks (ie:

    shift + enter

    ) instead of new paragraphs (ie:

    enter

    ). Could that be your issue? 👀

  • default discord avatar
    generator101
    last month

    I copy and paste the paragraphs from grammarly or other apps, and that usually happens. I wish there was a setting to disable the formatting and maybe just paste the text. Some how all the text get selected as h3

  • default discord avatar
    tinouti
    last month

    You can use

    ctrl + shift + v

    to paste text without formatting 😊



    Or I guess

    right click > Paste as plain text

    (or

    Paste without formatting

    on Firefox) also works

    image.png
