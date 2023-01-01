richText field type making a text heading will make entire block of text heading

I am using richText field, I want to make a text h3 tag and when i select that text and hit 3 (to make it h3) it makes the entire block of text as h3.
This is becoming very annoying for writing blog posts when I copy from grammarly and I cant set heading properly. Any solution to solve this?
I can "repro" what you're explaining when I use line breaks (ie:
shift + enter
) instead of new paragraphs (ie:
enter
). Could that be your issue? 👀
I copy and paste the paragraphs from grammarly or other apps, and that usually happens. I wish there was a setting to disable the formatting and maybe just paste the text. Some how all the text get selected as h3
You can use
ctrl + shift + v
to paste text without formatting 😊
Or I guess
right click > Paste as plain text
(or
Paste without formatting
on Firefox) also works
