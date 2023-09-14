DemoCloud PricingDocsFor EnterpriseCommunity HelpBlog
richText stop working

default discord avatar
artmelkon
2 weeks ago
2

The script that I have was working yesterday and it stop working as of today and I don't know why.


When I remove richText portion from the script the Admin page works, the same is happening with Pages.ts which also contains richText script.

  • discord user avatar
    tylandavis
    Payload Team
    last week

    hey @artmelkon, are you getting any errors in your console? Also, if you could share the config of the collection or global you are trying to load, I may be able to help spot an issue.

  • default discord avatar
    artmelkon
    last week

    Thanks for your reply. Honestly, it was a mystery to me . After unsuccessful attempts, I realized it had, to do some config files, and sure enough tsconf.json was causing the problem. No clue why!

