richText stop working

The script that I have was working yesterday and it stop working as of today and I don't know why.
When I remove richText portion from the script the Admin page works, the same is happening with Pages.ts which also contains richText script.
hey @artmelkon, are you getting any errors in your console? Also, if you could share the config of the collection or global you are trying to load, I may be able to help spot an issue.
Thanks for your reply. Honestly, it was a mystery to me . After unsuccessful attempts, I realized it had, to do some config files, and sure enough tsconf.json was causing the problem. No clue why!
