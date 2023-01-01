Set PAYLOAD_PUBLIC_ env vars at runtime?

Hello,
It seems that
PAYLOAD_PUBLIC_*
env vars are substituted into frontend scripts at build time. I was just wondering whether there's any way to delay this substitution until runtime so that I don't have to rebuild my docker container to update my S3 endpoint.
Thanks,
Oliver
Hmm, this is an interesting problem. Since the bundle must be built before serving, I don't know of an easy way to accomplish this.
Are you using the cloud storage plugin?
