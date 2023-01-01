DemoCloud PricingDocsFor EnterpriseCommunity HelpBlog
Set PAYLOAD_PUBLIC_ env vars at runtime?

default discord avatar
oliverevans96
6 months ago
2

Hello,



It seems that

PAYLOAD_PUBLIC_*

env vars are substituted into frontend scripts at build time. I was just wondering whether there's any way to delay this substitution until runtime so that I don't have to rebuild my docker container to update my S3 endpoint.



Thanks,


Oliver

  • discord user avatar
    denolfe
    Payload Team
    5 months ago

    Hmm, this is an interesting problem. Since the bundle must be built before serving, I don't know of an easy way to accomplish this.



    Are you using the cloud storage plugin?

