Setting up email with Payload Cloud

Hi everyone, just wanted to find out if there are any resources on how to setup email with Payload Cloud? AFAIK it's part of the offer but can't find anything on how it should be set up.
@jmikrut apologies for tagging, think this might've gotten lost in the pile
Hey @nicovanzyl , this is not available quite yet, but it is currently in the works and will be coming out in the next few weeks 👍
You must have seen it mentioned in our Cloud release post about it coming soon
Awesome, will keep an eye out - thanks for the reply @denolfe
Hey @denolfe are there any updates on this feature?
it's already live, just not announced 👼
it should just work for you out of the box if you update
@payloadcms/plugin-cloud
the only thing that we still need to expose is a way for you to usecustom
email domains. right now, the emails will come from your default project domain (payloadcms.app)
Thanks for letting me know! Just to make sure I understand, you mean the emails wouldn't come from my custom domain?
correct - not yet at least. possibly by EOD tomorrow, you will be able to configure it to use your custom domain as well
Awesome thank you !
