Setting up email with Payload Cloud

default discord avatar
nicovanzyl
3 months ago
11

Hi everyone, just wanted to find out if there are any resources on how to setup email with Payload Cloud? AFAIK it's part of the offer but can't find anything on how it should be set up.



@jmikrut apologies for tagging, think this might've gotten lost in the pile

  • discord user avatar
    denolfe
    Payload Team
    3 months ago

    Hey @nicovanzyl , this is not available quite yet, but it is currently in the works and will be coming out in the next few weeks 👍



    You must have seen it mentioned in our Cloud release post about it coming soon

  • default discord avatar
    nicovanzyl
    3 months ago

    Awesome, will keep an eye out - thanks for the reply @denolfe

  • default discord avatar
    sassycoder
    last month

    Hey @denolfe are there any updates on this feature?

  • discord user avatar
    jmikrut
    Payload Team
    last month

    it's already live, just not announced 👼



    it should just work for you out of the box if you update

    @payloadcms/plugin-cloud


    the only thing that we still need to expose is a way for you to use

    custom

    email domains. right now, the emails will come from your default project domain (payloadcms.app)

  • default discord avatar
    sassycoder
    last month

    Thanks for letting me know! Just to make sure I understand, you mean the emails wouldn't come from my custom domain?

  • discord user avatar
    jmikrut
    Payload Team
    last month

    correct - not yet at least. possibly by EOD tomorrow, you will be able to configure it to use your custom domain as well

  • default discord avatar
    sassycoder
    last month

    Awesome thank you !

