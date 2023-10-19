Cloud PricingDocsFor EnterpriseCommunity HelpBlog
Sign up in Payload account error

default discord avatar
ccfiel
3 days ago
3

When I signed up for Payload Cloud, I received an email to verify my email, but when I clicked the link for verification. I got this error. See the image below.

  • discord user avatar
    denolfe
    Payload Team
    2 days ago

    Hey @ccfiel , can you direct message me the email associated with the account, and I can look into this?

  • default discord avatar
    ccfiel
    2 days ago

    @denolfe just dm you. I was able to verify but I have to click the button to continue to the site

  • discord user avatar
    denolfe
    Payload Team
    2 days ago

    Okay, so you're all set for now it sounds like. I'll look into this for future folks 👍

