Sign up in Payload account error

When I signed up for Payload Cloud, I received an email to verify my email, but when I clicked the link for verification. I got this error. See the image below.
Hey @ccfiel , can you direct message me the email associated with the account, and I can look into this?
@denolfe just dm you. I was able to verify but I have to click the button to continue to the site
Okay, so you're all set for now it sounds like. I'll look into this for future folks 👍
