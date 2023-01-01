Is there a way to test the SQLite integration with Payload? It would be a good fit for a few projects on our side. Thank you!
Hey Ted - we did build a POC with SQLite here -https://github.com/payloadcms/drizzle-test
But, we're still actively working on the official additional database support that will be released very soon alongside our 2.0 release. Hold tight!
Awesome news, thank you so much
I did see that repo and enjoyed the Blog post right up just didn't know the status of the integration/project. Thanks for the work you all are doing.
Star
Discord
online
Get help straight from the Payload team with an Enterprise License.