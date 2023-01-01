DemoCloud PricingDocsFor EnterpriseCommunity HelpBlog
SQLite

default discord avatar
etmartinkazoo
2 days ago
2

Is there a way to test the SQLite integration with Payload? It would be a good fit for a few projects on our side. Thank you!

  • discord user avatar
    seanzubrickas
    Payload Team
    2 days ago

    Hey Ted - we did build a POC with SQLite here -

    https://github.com/payloadcms/drizzle-test

    But, we're still actively working on the official additional database support that will be released very soon alongside our 2.0 release. Hold tight!

  • default discord avatar
    etmartinkazoo
    2 days ago

    Awesome news, thank you so much



    I did see that repo and enjoyed the Blog post right up just didn't know the status of the integration/project. Thanks for the work you all are doing.

