status code 429 in payload app

I want to know if by default payload has some throttling which limits the amount of request. I have my payload application in an ec2 service in aws and after some stress tests I see that it responds a 429, I want to know if payloadcsm has some default configuration that does this.
Hi @ivandominguezdomi yes, Payload does have default rate limiting - you can adjust these in your Payload config, read more here:https://payloadcms.com/docs/production/preventing-abuse#rate-limiting-requests
