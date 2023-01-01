DemoCloud PricingDocsFor EnterpriseCommunity HelpBlog
status code 429 in payload app

default discord avatar
ivandominguezdomi
3 months ago
1

HI everyone!


I want to know if by default payload has some throttling which limits the amount of request. I have my payload application in an ec2 service in aws and after some stress tests I see that it responds a 429, I want to know if payloadcsm has some default configuration that does this.

