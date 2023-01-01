Hi,

I'm building a collapsible field with some other fields nested to it, one of these nested field is a textarea field, it all works fine except from the textarea which always renders outside its 'limits' overlapping the elements below (please see screenshot 1). Resizing the textarea from the bottom-right corner fixed the issue (please see screenshot 2), but every time the page reloads the textarea gets bigger again.

Any help on this? What am I missing? Please, Thanks!