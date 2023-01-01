Hello everyone,
Trust you are having a great day!
I have a collection that used to have a field with the name of
slug
which also had
unique
set to
true
. I removed that field & I'm getting this error:
The following field is invalid: slug
.
How can I fix this?
Thank you!
Hey @Luciano! You likely have to manually remove the index from the db (not difficult to do). Let me know if that resolved your issue 👍
Hey @Jarrod! Yes, that resolved my issue. Thank you very much for your time!
