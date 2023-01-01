DemoCloud PricingDocsFor EnterpriseCommunity HelpBlog
The following field is invalid

default discord avatar
Luciano
6 months ago
2

Hello everyone,



Trust you are having a great day!



I have a collection that used to have a field with the name of

slug

which also had

unique

set to

true

. I removed that field & I'm getting this error:

The following field is invalid: slug

.



How can I fix this?



Thank you!

  • default discord avatar
    Jarrod
    6 months ago

    Hey @Luciano! You likely have to manually remove the index from the db (not difficult to do). Let me know if that resolved your issue 👍

  • default discord avatar
    Luciano
    6 months ago

    Hey @Jarrod! Yes, that resolved my issue. Thank you very much for your time!

