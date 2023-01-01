DemoCloud PricingDocsFor EnterpriseCommunity HelpBlog
"There was an error deploying your app." on Payload Cloud

default discord avatar
Chuckie
3 months ago
3

Hey guys, just signed up and tried to deploy a project on Payload Cloud but am being met with this error code.



To my understanding I shouldn't have to do any manual configuration to make it work or am I mistaken?



Thanks.

  • default discord avatar
    noheadphones
    3 months ago

    What does your

    server.ts

    look like?

  • default discord avatar
    Chuckie
    3 months ago

    I just booted it up with the blank cms template. I see that it need PAYLOAD_SECRET in server.ts - do I also need to set that when using the Cloud?



    Alright that was apparently it - works not that I provided the secret.

