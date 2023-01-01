"There was an error deploying your app." on Payload Cloud

Hey guys, just signed up and tried to deploy a project on Payload Cloud but am being met with this error code.
To my understanding I shouldn't have to do any manual configuration to make it work or am I mistaken?
Thanks.
What does your
server.ts
look like?
I just booted it up with the blank cms template. I see that it need PAYLOAD_SECRET in server.ts - do I also need to set that when using the Cloud?
Alright that was apparently it - works not that I provided the secret.
