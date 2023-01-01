Not sure where to begin on this, ever since upgrading to 2.0 and connecting to a replica set on Atlas, my data seeds are triggering all kinds of transaction related errors. This one is currently the biggest blocker. Any insight would be helpful, I kinda have no idea where to even begin.
[
17: 15: 55
] ERROR (payload): There was an error while saving a version for the Image with ID 65282888aebd24030d4f8e0a.
[
17: 15: 55
] ERROR (payload): Unable to acquire IX lock on '{
7925038056408952763: Collection,
1007509028767870907, projectname._images_versions
}' within 5ms. opId: 8048590, op: conn16163, connId: 16163.
err: {
"type": "MongoServerError",
"message": "Unable to acquire IX lock on '{7925038056408952763: Collection, 1007509028767870907, projectname._images_versions}' within 5ms. opId: 8048590, op: conn16163, connId: 16163.",
"stack":
MongoServerError: Unable to acquire IX lock on '{
7925038056408952763: Collection,
1007509028767870907, projectname._images_versions
}' within 5ms. opId: 8048590, op: conn16163, connId: 16163.
Error message continued
at Connection.onMessage (/Users/seth/dev/projectname/backend/node_modules/mongodb/src/cmap/connection.ts: 449: 20)
at MessageStream.<anonymous> (/Users/seth/dev/projectname/backend/node_modules/mongodb/src/cmap/connection.ts: 241: 56)
at MessageStream.emit (node:events: 514: 28)
at MessageStream.emit (node:domain: 489: 12)
at processIncomingData (/Users/seth/dev/projectname/backend/node_modules/mongodb/src/cmap/message_stream.ts: 188: 12)
at MessageStream._write (/Users/seth/dev/projectname/backend/node_modules/mongodb/src/cmap/message_stream.ts: 69: 5)
at writeOrBuffer (node:internal/streams/writable: 392: 12)
at _write (node:internal/streams/writable: 333: 10)
at MessageStream.Writable.write (node:internal/streams/writable: 337: 10)
at TLSSocket.ondata (node:internal/streams/readable: 766: 22)
"ok": 0,
"code": 24,
"codeName": "LockTimeout",
"$clusterTime": {
"clusterTime": {
"$timestamp": "7301367759508602902"
},
"signature": {
"hash": "8AaLVDeqjsIq48zXv20v7lBrBcE=",
"keyId": {
"low": 5,
"high": 1694695573,
"unsigned": false
}
}
},
"operationTime": {
"$timestamp": "7301367759508602902"
}
}
[
17: 15: 55
] ERROR (payload): There was an error cleaning up old versions for the collection images
FWIW I may have uncovered the underlying bug causing this. Looks like when using
filePath
via local API perhaps the file "upload" isn't properly being
awaited
- adding a sleep on all API interactions that include a
filePath
made this go away (though obviously not a great solution)
I'm going to work on recreating this error and fixing it. It would be helpful if you could open an issue on github, but either way I'm going to focus my efforts here.
Thanks for the details here!
Thanks @dribbens will do! I wasn't sure it was a bug so didn't go straight to the ticket, but will do so now
https://github.com/payloadcms/payload/issues/4160
Closing this out since you opened an issue on GH. Thanks!
