Not sure where to begin on this, ever since upgrading to 2.0 and connecting to a replica set on Atlas, my data seeds are triggering all kinds of transaction related errors. This one is currently the biggest blocker. Any insight would be helpful, I kinda have no idea where to even begin.

[ 17: 15: 55 ] ERROR (payload): There was an error while saving a version for the Image with ID 65282888aebd24030d4f8e0a. [ 17: 15: 55 ] ERROR (payload): Unable to acquire IX lock on '{ 7925038056408952763: Collection, 1007509028767870907, projectname._images_versions }' within 5ms. opId: 8048590, op: conn16163, connId: 16163. err: { "type": "MongoServerError", "message": "Unable to acquire IX lock on '{7925038056408952763: Collection, 1007509028767870907, projectname._images_versions}' within 5ms. opId: 8048590, op: conn16163, connId: 16163.", "stack": MongoServerError: Unable to acquire IX lock on '{ 7925038056408952763: Collection, 1007509028767870907, projectname._images_versions }' within 5ms. opId: 8048590, op: conn16163, connId: 16163.

Error message continued

at Connection.onMessage (/Users/seth/dev/projectname/backend/node_modules/mongodb/src/cmap/connection.ts: 449: 20) at MessageStream.<anonymous> (/Users/seth/dev/projectname/backend/node_modules/mongodb/src/cmap/connection.ts: 241: 56) at MessageStream.emit (node:events: 514: 28) at MessageStream.emit (node:domain: 489: 12) at processIncomingData (/Users/seth/dev/projectname/backend/node_modules/mongodb/src/cmap/message_stream.ts: 188: 12) at MessageStream._write (/Users/seth/dev/projectname/backend/node_modules/mongodb/src/cmap/message_stream.ts: 69: 5) at writeOrBuffer (node:internal/streams/writable: 392: 12) at _write (node:internal/streams/writable: 333: 10) at MessageStream.Writable.write (node:internal/streams/writable: 337: 10) at TLSSocket.ondata (node:internal/streams/readable: 766: 22) "ok": 0, "code": 24, "codeName": "LockTimeout", "$clusterTime": { "clusterTime": { "$timestamp": "7301367759508602902" }, "signature": { "hash": "8AaLVDeqjsIq48zXv20v7lBrBcE=", "keyId": { "low": 5, "high": 1694695573, "unsigned": false } } }, "operationTime": { "$timestamp": "7301367759508602902" } } [ 17: 15: 55 ] ERROR (payload): There was an error cleaning up old versions for the collection images

FWIW I may have uncovered the underlying bug causing this. Looks like when using

filePath

via local API perhaps the file "upload" isn't properly being

awaited

- adding a sleep on all API interactions that include a

filePath

made this go away (though obviously not a great solution)