DemoCloud PricingDocsFor EnterpriseCommunity HelpBlog
New projectLogin
New projectLogin
Community Help

Unable to display svg in admin thumbnail

default discord avatar
eddieDev
3 months ago
4

Hello, I have an image uploaded to s3 with content type 'image/svg+xml'. When downloading the image from s3 directly, I can open the svg correctly. However, when it is set to a cloudfront url, the svg is broken in the admin thumbnail for Media collections. Any ideas? thanks.

  • discord user avatar
    dribbens
    Payload Team
    3 months ago

    Is it any svg file or only some?



    I've seen it before with bad files



    I'm also not ruling out a bug somewhere

  • default discord avatar
    eddieDev
    3 months ago

    Hey Dan! it was actually the url encoding. svg+xml where the + wasn't being encoded properly.

Open the post
Continue the discussion in Discord
Like what we're doing?
Star us on GitHub!

Star

Connect with the Payload Community on Discord

Discord

online

Can't find what you're looking for?

Get help straight from the Payload team with an Enterprise License.