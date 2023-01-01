Unable to display svg in admin thumbnail

Hello, I have an image uploaded to s3 with content type 'image/svg+xml'. When downloading the image from s3 directly, I can open the svg correctly. However, when it is set to a cloudfront url, the svg is broken in the admin thumbnail for Media collections. Any ideas? thanks.
Is it any svg file or only some?
I've seen it before with bad files
I'm also not ruling out a bug somewhere
Hey Dan! it was actually the url encoding. svg+xml where the + wasn't being encoded properly.
Star
Discord
online
Get help straight from the Payload team with an Enterprise License.