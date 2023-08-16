Updating specific object attribute in type array

Here is my data structure :

{ name : "userPlannerTasks" , type : "group" , fields : [ { name : "daily" , label : "Every day" , type : "array" , fields : [ { name : "title" , label : "Title" , type : "text" , required : true , }, { name : "frequency" , label : "Frequency" , type : "text" , required : true , }, { name : "index" , label : "Index" , type : "number" , required : true , }, { name : "startingTime" , label : "Starting time" , type : "text" , required : false , }, { name : "endingTime" , label : "Ending time" , type : "text" , required : false , }, { name : "completedAt" , label : "Completion time" , type : "date" , required : false , }, ], { name : "weekly" , label : "Every week" , type : "array" , fields : [same as daily] },

My use case goes like this :

- I have a front-end that display daily tasks.

- A user can have many daily tasks.

- When a user completes a task, he can check it to mark it completed.

My goal is to update in the array of daily tasks the right object according to the index of the daily task shown in the front-end (FE). E.G : If my task checked in the FE is the second one in the list, I want to update the document at index 1.

From what I understand I could simply send the whole array of daily tasks with a patch request through

/my_slug/documentId

.

Although I don't know if it's possible to target an object in a array through Payload's REST API or I have to use the hooks?

Thank you 🙂