Use RichTextField, but not have onChange event

I am trying to use RichTextField in my own component, but I realize that there is no onChange event that I can use.
now I use in my component, like this:
import RichTextField from "payload/dist/admin/components/forms/field-types/RichText";
const customComponent = (props) => {
// some code
const [body, setBody] = useState(null)
// some code
return (
<>
<RichTextField name={"body"} path={"body"} defaultValue={body}></RichTextField>
</>
)
}
I cannot handle the changes from the field and call setBody
Anyone has any idea on this? thanks
FYI, I use Payload 1.15, so it's SlateJS
solved by set rich text field with the same
name
prop as path in
<RichTextField>
, it will dispatch the value to that field
