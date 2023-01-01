Use RichTextField, but not have onChange event

Hello!

I am trying to use RichTextField in my own component, but I realize that there is no onChange event that I can use.

now I use in my component, like this:

import RichTextField from "payload/dist/admin/components/forms/field-types/RichText" ; const customComponent = ( props ) => { const [body, setBody] = useState ( null ) return ( <> < RichTextField name = { " body "} path = { " body "} defaultValue = {body} > </ RichTextField > </> ) }

I cannot handle the changes from the field and call setBody

Anyone has any idea on this? thanks

FYI, I use Payload 1.15, so it's SlateJS

solved by set rich text field with the same

name

prop as path in

<RichTextField>

, it will dispatch the value to that field