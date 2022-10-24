useConfig not working in custom field client component

Hey folks!

I am trying to build a custom icon selector component:

'use client' ; import type { TextFieldClientComponent } from 'payload' ; import { FieldLabel , useConfig, useField } from '@payloadcms/ui' ; export const IconFieldComponent : TextFieldClientComponent = ( { path, field } ) => { const { config } = useConfig (); console . log ( 'config' , config); const { setValue, value } = useField ({ path }); console . log ( 'path, value' , path, value); return ( < div > < FieldLabel htmlFor = {path} label = {field.label} required = {field.required} /> {/* To be continued ... */} </ div > ); }; export default IconFieldComponent ;

And I am trying to use it in the field like this:

export const iconField : Field = { name : 'icon' , type : 'text' , label : 'Icon' , required : true , admin : { components : { Field : '@/fields/Icon/IconFieldComponent.tsx' , }, }, };

If I remove the

useField

and

useConfig

hook, the field gets rendered and I can see my label. But with the hooks (

useConfig

is the culprit), I get the following error message:

TypeError: Cannot destructure property 'config' of [...] as it is undefined.

Does somebody know what could be wrong here?