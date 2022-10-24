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Community Help

useConfig not working in custom field client component

default discord avatar
cashcodelast year
7

Hey folks!


I am trying to build a custom icon selector component:



'use client';
import type { TextFieldClientComponent } from 'payload';

import { FieldLabel, useConfig, useField } from '@payloadcms/ui';

export const IconFieldComponent: TextFieldClientComponent = ({ path, field }) => {
  const { config } = useConfig();
  console.log('config', config);
  const { setValue, value } = useField({ path });
  console.log('path, value', path, value);

  return (
    <div>
      <FieldLabel htmlFor={path} label={field.label} required={field.required} />
      {/* To be continued ... */}
    </div>
  );
};

export default IconFieldComponent;


And I am trying to use it in the field like this:



export const iconField: Field = {
  name: 'icon',
  type: 'text',
  label: 'Icon',
  required: true,
  admin: {
    components: {
      Field: '@/fields/Icon/IconFieldComponent.tsx',
    },
  },
};


If I remove the

useField

and

useConfig

hook, the field gets rendered and I can see my label. But with the hooks (

useConfig

is the culprit), I get the following error message:


TypeError: Cannot destructure property 'config' of [...] as it is undefined.

Does somebody know what could be wrong here?

  • discord user avatar
    alessiogr
    last year

    In 99% of cases, this happens if you have a different version of

    @payloadcms/ui

    or react installed than what the Payload Admin Panel is using



    If would verify you only have one version installed, e.g. by running

    pnpm why @payloadcms/ui

    Trying different package managers may also help

  • default discord avatar
    cashcodelast year

    Thanks

    @360823574644129795

    ! I created a brand new payload app and copied the dependencies from there.

  • default discord avatar
    skaddictedlast year

    Hej

    @295279398930743307

    - did you manage to implement it? I am having a real hard time and the Docs do not help unfortunately.

  • default discord avatar
    cashcodelast year

    The icon selector?

  • default discord avatar
    skaddictedlast year

    Yes.

  • default discord avatar
    cashcodelast year

    Sure! So this is my field definition: 



    import { Field } from 'payload';

export const iconField: Field = {
  name: 'icon',
  type: 'text',
  label: 'Icon',
  required: true,
  admin: {
    components: {
      Field: '@/fields/icon/IconFieldComponent.tsx',
    },
  },
};


    And this is my custom component whch then renders the selector.


    'use client';
import type { TextFieldClientComponent } from 'payload';

import { ICONS } from '@/components/Icons/constants';
import { FieldDescription, FieldLabel, useField } from '@payloadcms/ui';
import './IconFieldComponent.scss';
import { cn } from '@/utilities/cn';

export const IconFieldComponent: TextFieldClientComponent = ({ path, field }) => {
  const { setValue, value } = useField({ path });

  const appearancePath = [...path.split('.').slice(0, -1), 'appearance'].join('.');
  const { value: appearance } = useField({ path: appearancePath });

  return (
    <div className="useTw">
      <FieldLabel htmlFor={path} label={field.label} required={field.required} />
      <div className="flex gap-4">
        // I have all of my icons mapped to their names, so I iterate over the names and get the corresponding component and render it
        {Object.entries(ICONS).map(([iconName, IconComponent]) => (
          <div
            className={cn({
              'icon-selector': true,
              'icon-selector--primary': appearance === 'primary',
              'icon-selector--secondary': appearance === 'secondary',
            })}
            key={`${path}-${iconName}`}
          >
            <input
              type="radio"
              id={`${path}-${iconName}`}
              name={path}
              checked={value === iconName}
              onChange={() => setValue(iconName)}
              style={{
                appearance: 'none',
                display: 'none',
              }}
            />
            <label htmlFor={`${path}-${iconName}`}>
              <IconComponent />
            </label>
          </div>
        ))}
      </div>
      {field.admin?.description && <FieldDescription path={path} description={field.admin.description} />}
    </div>
  );
};

export default IconFieldComponent;


    And for the sake of completness, also so styling (not my best work and using tailwind):


    .icon-selector {
  @apply flex h-16 w-16 items-stretch justify-center rounded text-white;
  outline-offset: 2px;
  outline-width: 2px;
  outline-style: solid;

  &--primary {
    border-color: var(--color-primary);
    background-color: var(--color-primary);

    &:has(input:checked) {
      outline-color: var(--color-secondary);
    }
  }

  &--secondary {
    border-color: var(--color-secondary);
    background-color: var(--color-secondary);

    &:has(input:checked) {
      outline-color: var(--color-primary);
    }
  }

  label {
    @apply flex flex-grow cursor-pointer items-center justify-center p-1;
  }
}
  • default discord avatar
    skaddictedlast year

    Awesome, thanks!



    Thank you so much for helping me out with this one. I spent way too many hours with setting this up. The docs are kind of lacking right now and this really helped me. Again, thank you so much!

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