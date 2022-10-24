useConfig not working in custom field client component

Hey folks!
I am trying to build a custom icon selector component:
'use client';
import type { TextFieldClientComponent } from 'payload';
import { FieldLabel, useConfig, useField } from '@payloadcms/ui';
export const IconFieldComponent: TextFieldClientComponent = ({ path, field }) => {
const { config } = useConfig();
console.log('config', config);
const { setValue, value } = useField({ path });
console.log('path, value', path, value);
return (
<div>
<FieldLabel htmlFor={path} label={field.label} required={field.required} />
{/* To be continued ... */}
</div>
);
};
export default IconFieldComponent;
And I am trying to use it in the field like this:
export const iconField: Field = {
name: 'icon',
type: 'text',
label: 'Icon',
required: true,
admin: {
components: {
Field: '@/fields/Icon/IconFieldComponent.tsx',
},
},
};
If I remove the
useField
and
useConfig
hook, the field gets rendered and I can see my label. But with the hooks (
useConfig
is the culprit), I get the following error message:
TypeError: Cannot destructure property 'config' of [...] as it is undefined.
Does somebody know what could be wrong here?
In 99% of cases, this happens if you have a different version of
@payloadcms/ui
or react installed than what the Payload Admin Panel is using
If would verify you only have one version installed, e.g. by running
pnpm why @payloadcms/ui
Trying different package managers may also help
Thanks@360823574644129795
! I created a brand new payload app and copied the dependencies from there.
Hej@295279398930743307
- did you manage to implement it? I am having a real hard time and the Docs do not help unfortunately.
The icon selector?
Yes.
Sure! So this is my field definition:
import { Field } from 'payload';
export const iconField: Field = {
name: 'icon',
type: 'text',
label: 'Icon',
required: true,
admin: {
components: {
Field: '@/fields/icon/IconFieldComponent.tsx',
},
},
};
And this is my custom component whch then renders the selector.
'use client';
import type { TextFieldClientComponent } from 'payload';
import { ICONS } from '@/components/Icons/constants';
import { FieldDescription, FieldLabel, useField } from '@payloadcms/ui';
import './IconFieldComponent.scss';
import { cn } from '@/utilities/cn';
export const IconFieldComponent: TextFieldClientComponent = ({ path, field }) => {
const { setValue, value } = useField({ path });
const appearancePath = [...path.split('.').slice(0, -1), 'appearance'].join('.');
const { value: appearance } = useField({ path: appearancePath });
return (
<div className="useTw">
<FieldLabel htmlFor={path} label={field.label} required={field.required} />
<div className="flex gap-4">
// I have all of my icons mapped to their names, so I iterate over the names and get the corresponding component and render it
{Object.entries(ICONS).map(([iconName, IconComponent]) => (
<div
className={cn({
'icon-selector': true,
'icon-selector--primary': appearance === 'primary',
'icon-selector--secondary': appearance === 'secondary',
})}
key={`${path}-${iconName}`}
>
<input
type="radio"
id={`${path}-${iconName}`}
name={path}
checked={value === iconName}
onChange={() => setValue(iconName)}
style={{
appearance: 'none',
display: 'none',
}}
/>
<label htmlFor={`${path}-${iconName}`}>
<IconComponent />
</label>
</div>
))}
</div>
{field.admin?.description && <FieldDescription path={path} description={field.admin.description} />}
</div>
);
};
export default IconFieldComponent;
And for the sake of completness, also so styling (not my best work and using tailwind):
.icon-selector {
@apply flex h-16 w-16 items-stretch justify-center rounded text-white;
outline-offset: 2px;
outline-width: 2px;
outline-style: solid;
&--primary {
border-color: var(--color-primary);
background-color: var(--color-primary);
&:has(input:checked) {
outline-color: var(--color-secondary);
}
}
&--secondary {
border-color: var(--color-secondary);
background-color: var(--color-secondary);
&:has(input:checked) {
outline-color: var(--color-primary);
}
}
label {
@apply flex flex-grow cursor-pointer items-center justify-center p-1;
}
}
Awesome, thanks!
Thank you so much for helping me out with this one. I spent way too many hours with setting this up. The docs are kind of lacking right now and this really helped me. Again, thank you so much!
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