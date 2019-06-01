Viewing versions is causing admin UI to crash

I found this 'closed' issue on github:https://github.com/payloadcms/payload/issues/2162
- however I'm still experiencing the issue. When I try to view the versions the admin ui crashes and the console is awash with red.
Anything I need to do to fix this? Or is the above ticket still not released?
I'm running latest v1.6.19.
Here's a video of the issue:https://www.dropbox.com/s/mbmjzocb97ty5mf/Screen%20Recording%202023-03-10%20at%2016.49.22.mov?dl=0
Hey Jake - did you happen to see this -https://github.com/payloadcms/payload/blob/master/CHANGELOG.md#-versions-may-need-to-be-migrated
this might be the fix you need
Jake has already performed that migration.
I’d love to recreate, can you show a bit of your config? Looks like it’s possibly a tabs field, according to the console log. So that part would be ideal for me to attempt to replicate 👍
Thanks for the suggestion @zubricks however as @Jarrod mentioned I’ve already migrated.
@Jarrod I’ll share the collection configuration tomorrow when I’m back at work 👍
Sent you a DM with my config @Jarrod
Hi @Jarrod - any progress on this?
Sorry to nudge @Jarrod - Wondering whether you've managed to find time to look into this. I found myself needing use the versions today to rollback a change, and I couldn't 😦
cc @jmikrut
Hey Jake - apologies for the delayed response on our end. I'll make sure we take another look at this, attempt to recreate, and get you a response yet today. Hold tight!
Thanks @zubricks I appreciate it 👍
No problem - we are here to help!
My team is reporting seeing this issue as well and I am able to reproduce it on v1.16.19. I reported this issue initially, it was fixed, and now I'm seeing it again. I only enabled versions after 1.6.1 so the version migration isn't the problem for me either.
I'm seeing roughly the same error message as the one in the description of the issue on GitHub. This isn't super annoying but seems like a regression...
I was able to recreate an issue with tabs that you had @jakehopking as well as an issue with the select compare that you appear to have had @TheDunco
Both are covered in this issue:https://github.com/payloadcms/payload/issues/2363
With a fix here:https://github.com/payloadcms/payload/pull/2364
Look for this in the next release, in the next day or so.
🙏 Thank you!
Thanks @dribbens - much appreciated!!
Thank you both for reporting on it.
Can confirm that versions is now working for me as of
1.6.23
🎉
