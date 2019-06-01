DemoCloud PricingDocsFor EnterpriseCommunity HelpBlog
Community Help

Viewing versions is causing admin UI to crash

default discord avatar
jakehopking
4 months ago
18

I found this 'closed' issue on github:

https://github.com/payloadcms/payload/issues/2162

- however I'm still experiencing the issue. When I try to view the versions the admin ui crashes and the console is awash with red.



Anything I need to do to fix this? Or is the above ticket still not released?



I'm running latest v1.6.19.



Here's a video of the issue:

https://www.dropbox.com/s/mbmjzocb97ty5mf/Screen%20Recording%202023-03-10%20at%2016.49.22.mov?dl=0
  • discord user avatar
    zubricks
    Payload Team
    4 months ago

    Hey Jake - did you happen to see this -

    https://github.com/payloadcms/payload/blob/master/CHANGELOG.md#-versions-may-need-to-be-migrated


    this might be the fix you need

  • default discord avatar
    Jarrod
    4 months ago

    Jake has already performed that migration.



    I’d love to recreate, can you show a bit of your config? Looks like it’s possibly a tabs field, according to the console log. So that part would be ideal for me to attempt to replicate 👍

  • default discord avatar
    jakehopking
    4 months ago

    Thanks for the suggestion @zubricks however as @Jarrod mentioned I’ve already migrated.



    @Jarrod I’ll share the collection configuration tomorrow when I’m back at work 👍



    Sent you a DM with my config @Jarrod



    Hi @Jarrod - any progress on this?



    Sorry to nudge @Jarrod - Wondering whether you've managed to find time to look into this. I found myself needing use the versions today to rollback a change, and I couldn't 😦



    cc @jmikrut

  • discord user avatar
    zubricks
    Payload Team
    4 months ago

    Hey Jake - apologies for the delayed response on our end. I'll make sure we take another look at this, attempt to recreate, and get you a response yet today. Hold tight!

  • default discord avatar
    jakehopking
    4 months ago

    Thanks @zubricks I appreciate it 👍

  • discord user avatar
    zubricks
    Payload Team
    4 months ago

    No problem - we are here to help!

  • default discord avatar
    TheDunco
    4 months ago
    @here

    My team is reporting seeing this issue as well and I am able to reproduce it on v1.16.19. I reported this issue initially, it was fixed, and now I'm seeing it again. I only enabled versions after 1.6.1 so the version migration isn't the problem for me either.



    I'm seeing roughly the same error message as the one in the description of the issue on GitHub. This isn't super annoying but seems like a regression...

    image.png
  • discord user avatar
    dribbens
    Payload Team
    4 months ago

    I was able to recreate an issue with tabs that you had @jakehopking as well as an issue with the select compare that you appear to have had @TheDunco



    Both are covered in this issue:

    https://github.com/payloadcms/payload/issues/2363

    With a fix here:

    https://github.com/payloadcms/payload/pull/2364

    Look for this in the next release, in the next day or so.

  • default discord avatar
    TheDunco
    4 months ago

    🙏 Thank you!

  • default discord avatar
    jakehopking
    4 months ago

    Thanks @dribbens - much appreciated!!

  • discord user avatar
    dribbens
    Payload Team
    4 months ago

    Thank you both for reporting on it.

  • default discord avatar
    jakehopking
    4 months ago

    Can confirm that versions is now working for me as of

    1.6.23

    🎉

