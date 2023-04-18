Website header is very close to content

Hey @jesschow @jmikrut - Noticing some oddities again with the navbar / home page content. This time I'm on normal zoom.
Chrome latest, Desktop view
But yes, does show that way on Chrome
So I think it depends on your browser window size too
In particular, the window height
Not sure how helpful, but here's a picture of my monitor which is kinda smol
Oh yeah that'll do it
@radishkitten I guess the question is, should it still scale to the correct size
Even on some odd resolutions
It definitely does scale, the only thing weird here is that it's casually going past the navbar up top when it should stop below =))
for firefox things look normal though 😄
qutebrowser also looks good
I can repro it with a resolution of 1200x600. That isvery smol
indeed 😂
cute Pokemons btw ❤️
#NotchrisNeedsANewMonitor
@exo3718 TY ❤️
they are erasers, but too cute to use them for that
well that's ugly! I will fix 👍
Perhaps try widescreen at a store. It may be awkward for the first few mins, though the ability to use Windows to snap your windows to half the screen (basically placing 2 monitors next to each other) is really great IMO. Otherwise a secondary monitor positioned in portrait mode is fun too as you can stack 3/4 windows on top of each other and not have to turn your head as much if the screen is positioned in landscape.
@taun2160 TY for the tip! Anyone have affordable monitor recommendations?
'LG LGE34WN650 34 HDR WFHD 75hz IPS Monitor' - This is the one I have and I like it. You could probably find them a lot cheaper second-hand.
