Website header is very close to content

default discord avatar
notchr.is
3 months ago
20

Hey @jesschow @jmikrut - Noticing some oddities again with the navbar / home page content. This time I'm on normal zoom.



Chrome latest, Desktop view

  • default discord avatar
    radishkitten
    3 months ago

    But yes, does show that way on Chrome



    So I think it depends on your browser window size too



    In particular, the window height

    image.png
  • default discord avatar
    notchr.is
    3 months ago

    Not sure how helpful, but here's a picture of my monitor which is kinda smol



    PXL_20230418_170255648.jpg
  • default discord avatar
    radishkitten
    3 months ago

    Oh yeah that'll do it

  • default discord avatar
    notchr.is
    3 months ago

    @radishkitten I guess the question is, should it still scale to the correct size



    Even on some odd resolutions

  • default discord avatar
    radishkitten
    3 months ago

    It definitely does scale, the only thing weird here is that it's casually going past the navbar up top when it should stop below =))

  • default discord avatar
    exo3718
    3 months ago

    for firefox things look normal though 😄



    qutebrowser also looks good

    Screenshot_from_2023-04-18_19-11-18.png
  • default discord avatar
    tinouti
    3 months ago

    I can repro it with a resolution of 1200x600. That is

    very smol

    indeed 😂

    image.png
  • default discord avatar
    exo3718
    3 months ago

    cute Pokemons btw ❤️

  • default discord avatar
    notchr.is
    3 months ago

    #NotchrisNeedsANewMonitor



    @exo3718 TY ❤️



    they are erasers, but too cute to use them for that

  • discord user avatar
    jesschow
    Payload Team
    3 months ago

    well that's ugly! I will fix 👍

  • default discord avatar
    taun2160
    3 months ago

    Perhaps try widescreen at a store. It may be awkward for the first few mins, though the ability to use Windows to snap your windows to half the screen (basically placing 2 monitors next to each other) is really great IMO. Otherwise a secondary monitor positioned in portrait mode is fun too as you can stack 3/4 windows on top of each other and not have to turn your head as much if the screen is positioned in landscape.

  • default discord avatar
    notchr
    3 months ago

    @taun2160 TY for the tip! Anyone have affordable monitor recommendations?

  • default discord avatar
    taun2160
    3 months ago

    'LG LGE34WN650 34 HDR WFHD 75hz IPS Monitor' - This is the one I have and I like it. You could probably find them a lot cheaper second-hand.

