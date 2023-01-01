What does updating Payload look like?

I don't need immediate help, but I'm curious what people's experiences are updating Payload?
I watched a video last night where The CEO talks about the future of Payload and direction the CMS is heading. One point being that he hopes Payload will grow into being the "Red Hat" of Content and how part of that vision is moving to semantic versioning and that got me wondering about this topic.
Hello @Natetronn - Updating Payload is really easy (From personal experience). You should only have to run npm (or yarn) update.
Thanks for the reply! That does sound easy.
You haven't had to update code at all, yet?
Had to update code only once (very small change).
Everything is indicated in the changelog :https://github.com/payloadcms/payload/releases?page=1
