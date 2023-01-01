DemoCloud PricingDocsFor EnterpriseCommunity HelpBlog
New projectLogin
New projectLogin
Community Help

What does updating Payload look like?

default discord avatar
Natetronn
3 months ago
4

I don't need immediate help, but I'm curious what people's experiences are updating Payload?



I watched a video last night where The CEO talks about the future of Payload and direction the CMS is heading. One point being that he hopes Payload will grow into being the "Red Hat" of Content and how part of that vision is moving to semantic versioning and that got me wondering about this topic.

  • default discord avatar
    notchris
    3 months ago

    Hello @Natetronn - Updating Payload is really easy (From personal experience). You should only have to run npm (or yarn) update.

  • default discord avatar
    Natetronn
    3 months ago

    Thanks for the reply! That does sound easy.



    You haven't had to update code at all, yet?

  • default discord avatar
    ElliotYoYo
    3 months ago

    Had to update code only once (very small change).


    Everything is indicated in the changelog :

    https://github.com/payloadcms/payload/releases?page=1
Open the post
Continue the discussion in Discord
Like what we're doing?
Star us on GitHub!

Star

Connect with the Payload Community on Discord

Discord

online

Can't find what you're looking for?

Get help straight from the Payload team with an Enterprise License.