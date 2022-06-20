DemoCloud PricingDocsFor EnterpriseCommunity HelpBlog
Cannot find SEO fields in documentation

default discord avatar
falko100
last year
1 1

In the demo these fields are available;
image

But in the documentation they are nowhere to be found. Is there any documentation available?

  • discord user avatar
    DanRibbens
    Payload Team
    last year

    Good question! The public-demo is a showcase of some of the ways you can customize a Payload project in a unique way. If you want to have anything in your project, just copy the code for it from the public-demo.

    The SEO fields specifically are from this plugin: https://github.com/payloadcms/plugin-seo

