How to implement a per-field access control hook with multiple fields right, using Payload best practices?

Please give me some advice from your experience on how it is better to restrict users of the GraphQL API from modifying all fields of a document except for several that are explicitly allowed, and allow them to modify only documents related to the current user?

Let's take, as an example, the Notifications collection that has 10+ fields, and I need to allow users to update only two fields: isRead and archived , and only for the notifications related to them ( doc.owner == user.id ).

How to implement this in the best way? I see these options:

Add an access control function for each field of 10+ ones.

This option is recommended in the docs, but it looks to me not very good for performance, because the same check will be executed 10+ times (one time for each field).

Use a single access control function for the collection, returning false if the operation should be restricted.

Looks good to me, but is it okay to analyze the input data here and produce a conditional result (true/false) depending on the input data?

Use a beforeUpdate hook and add all checks there, using throw new Error() to stop processing.

This looks good too, but I don't like that the access check is performed not in the access control hook, but in the operation execution hook.

Implement a custom GraphQL mutation that accepts only allowed field values and update the doc via server-side code.

This looks too complicated for such a common task.

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So, which approach is better to use for such tasks? Or suggest another option that is better than described.

And would be awesome to update the documentation with more examples for such cases.