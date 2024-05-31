Code-based nature means you can build on top of it to power anything.
Resources
DocumentationExamplesTemplatesGitHubBlog
Community
RoadmapDiscordCommunity Help
Payload Cloud

Deploy your entire stack in one place with Payload Cloud.

LoginCloud Pricing
It’s time to take back your content infrastructure.
Schedule a Demo
Enterprise Features
SSOPublishing WorkflowsVisual EditorStatic A/B testingAI features
Customer Stories
MicrosoftBlue OriginHello BelloMythical SocietyTekton
Featured Customer Story

Microsoft chose Payload to tell the world about AI.

Read the case study
New projectLogin
New projectLogin
Community Help

Multiple docker instances with load balancing

default discord avatar
rilrom4 months ago
1 1

Hi everyone.

Could someone please help me understand if there’s any issues with Payload running over multiple docker instances with load balancing? Does it need some sort of common storage location or shared cache? I’m using the custom server approach with Next.js.

Thanks!

  • Selected Answer
    default discord avatar
    matthijs1664 months ago

    Sounds like a cool project!

    For the media storage, it's essential to use a shared location or cloud-based solution, such as the one offered by the Payload CMS Cloud Storage Plugin.

    Additionally, ensure that all instances are connected to the same database to maintain consistency.

    I don’t anticipate any other significant issues.

Open

Continue the discussion in GitHub

Star on GitHub

Star

Chat on Discord

Discord

online

Can't find what you're looking for?

Get help straight from the Payload team with an Enterprise License.