Payload is committed to ensuring that our admin panel is accessible to all users, including those with disabilities. We follow best practices and guidelines to create an inclusive experience.

We are actively working towards full compliance with WCAG 2.2 AA standards. If you encounter any accessibility issues, please report them in our GitHub Discussion page.

Compliance standards

Standard Status Description WCAG 2.2 AA In Progress Web Content Accessibility Guidelines (WCAG) 2.2 AA is a widely recognized standard for web accessibility.

You can view our report on the current state of the admin panel's accessibility compliance.

Our approach