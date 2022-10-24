Accessibility
Payload is committed to ensuring that our admin panel is accessible to all users, including those with disabilities. We follow best practices and guidelines to create an inclusive experience.
Compliance standards
Standard
Status
Description
In Progress
Web Content Accessibility Guidelines (WCAG) 2.2 AA is a widely recognized standard for web accessibility.
You can view our report on the current state of the admin panel's accessibility compliance.
Our approach
- Integrated Axe within our e2e test suites to ensure long term compliance.
- Custom utilities to test keyboard navigation, window overflow and focus indicators across our components.
- Manual testing with screen readers and other assistive technologies.
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