Payload provides login , logout , and refresh server functions that manage authentication cookies for you. Each function requires your Payload config, so it must run on the server.

The examples below expose the same call signatures for Next.js and TanStack Start:

loginAction({ email, password })

logoutAction()

refreshAction()

Import the helpers from @payloadcms/next/auth in a file marked with 'use server' :

1 'use server' 2 3 import { login , logout , refresh } from '@payloadcms/next/auth' 4 import config from '@payload-config' 5 6 type LoginArgs = { 7 email : string 8 password : string 9 } 10 11 export function loginAction ( { email , password } : LoginArgs ) { 12 return login ( { 13 collection : 'users' , 14 config , 15 email , 16 password , 17 } ) 18 } 19 20 export function logoutAction ( ) { 21 return logout ( { config } ) 22 } 23 24 export function refreshAction ( ) { 25 return refresh ( { config } ) 26 }

TanStack Start

Import the helpers from @payloadcms/tanstack-start/server inside each createServerFn handler:

1 import { createServerFn } from '@tanstack/react-start' 2 3 type LoginArgs = { 4 email : string 5 password : string 6 } 7 8 const loginServerFn = createServerFn ( { method : 'POST' } ) 9 . validator ( ( data : LoginArgs ) => data ) 10 . handler ( async ( { data } ) => { 11 const [ { login } , { default : config } ] = await Promise . all ( [ 12 import ( '@payloadcms/tanstack-start/server' ) , 13 import ( '@payload-config' ) , 14 ] ) 15 16 await login ( { 17 collection : 'users' , 18 config , 19 email : data . email , 20 password : data . password , 21 } ) 22 } ) 23 24 const logoutServerFn = createServerFn ( { method : 'POST' } ) . handler ( async ( ) => { 25 const [ { logout } , { default : config } ] = await Promise . all ( [ 26 import ( '@payloadcms/tanstack-start/server' ) , 27 import ( '@payload-config' ) , 28 ] ) 29 30 return logout ( { config } ) 31 } ) 32 33 const refreshServerFn = createServerFn ( { method : 'POST' } ) . handler ( async ( ) => { 34 const [ { refresh } , { default : config } ] = await Promise . all ( [ 35 import ( '@payloadcms/tanstack-start/server' ) , 36 import ( '@payload-config' ) , 37 ] ) 38 39 return refresh ( { config } ) 40 } ) 41 42 export function loginAction ( data : LoginArgs ) { 43 return loginServerFn ( { data } ) 44 } 45 46 export function logoutAction ( ) { 47 return logoutServerFn ( ) 48 } 49 50 export function refreshAction ( ) { 51 return refreshServerFn ( ) 52 }

Client Usage

The normalized functions can be called the same way from event handlers in either framework:

1 'use client' 2 3 import { loginAction } from './actions' 4 5 async function handleLogin ( { 6 email , 7 password , 8 } : { 9 email : string 10 password : string 11 } ) { 12 try { 13 await loginAction ( { email , password } ) 14 } catch ( error ) { 15 16 } 17 }