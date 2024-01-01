Code-based nature means you can build on top of it to power anything.
Resources
DocumentationExamplesTemplatesGitHubBlog
Community
RoadmapDiscordCommunity Help
Payload Cloud

Deploy your entire stack in one place with Payload Cloud.

LoginCloud Pricing
It’s time to take back your content infrastructure.
Schedule a Demo
Enterprise Features
SSOPublishing WorkflowsVisual EditorAI TranslationsAI Writing Assistant
Customer Stories
MicrosoftBlue OriginHello BelloMythical SocietyTekton
Featured Customer Story

Microsoft chose Payload to tell the world about AI.

Read the case study
New projectLogin
New projectLogin

Getting Started

A deployment solution specifically designed for Node.js + MongoDB applications, offering seamless deployment of your entire stack in one place. You can get started in minutes with a one-click template or bring your own codebase with you.

Payload Cloud offers various plans tailored to meet your specific needs, including a MongoDB Atlas database, S3 file storage, and email delivery powered by Resend. To see a full breakdown of features and plans, see our Cloud Pricing page.

To get started, you first need to create an account. Head over to the login screen and Register for Free.

Starting from a Template

Templates come preconfigured and provide a one-click solution to quickly deploy a new application.

Screen for creating a new project from a template Creating a new project from a template.

After creating an account, select your desired template from the Projects page. At this point, you need to connect to authorize the Payload Cloud application with your GitHub account. Click Continue with GitHub and follow the prompts to authorize the app.

Next, select your GitHub Scope. If you belong to multiple organizations, they will show up here. If you do not see the organization you are looking for, you may need to adjust your GitHub app permissions.

After selecting your scope, create a unique repository name and select whether you want your repository to be public or private on GitHub.

Once you are ready, click Create Project. This will clone the selected template to a new repository in your GitHub account, and take you to the configuration page to set up your project for deployment.

Importing from an Existing Codebase

Payload Cloud works for any Node.js + MongoDB app. From the New Project page, select import an existing Git codebase. Choose the organization and select the repository you want to import. From here, you will be taken to the configuration page to set up your project for deployment.

Screen for creating a new project from an existing repository Creating a new project from an existing repository.

Next

Project Configuration

On this page
Star on GitHub

Star

Chat on Discord

Discord

online