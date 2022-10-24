Dashboard Widgets
The Dashboard is the first page users see when they log into the Payload Admin Panel. By default, it displays cards with the collections and globals. You can customize the dashboard by adding widgets - modular components that can display data, analytics, or any other content.
One of the coolest things about widgets is that each plugin can define its own. Some examples:
- Analytics
- Error Reporting
- Number of documents that meet a certain filter
- Jobs recently executed
Defining Widgets
Define widgets in your Payload config using the
admin.dashboard.widgets property:
Widget Configuration
Property
Type
Description
Unique identifier for the widget
Path to the widget component (supports
Optional widget-specific form fields shown in the edit drawer
Minimum width the widget can be resized to (default:
Maximum width the widget can be resized to (default:
WidgetWidth Values:
'x-small' | 'small' | 'medium' | 'large' | 'x-large' | 'full'.
Creating a Widget Component
Widgets are React Server Components that receive
WidgetServerProps:
For visual consistency with the Payload UI, we recommend:
- Use the
cardclass for card-style widget roots. It applies the same theme-aware surface, border, radius, and padding as Payload's built-in dashboard cards; omit it for unframed content.
- Use our theme variables for backgrounds and text colors. For example, use
var(--color-bg)for backgrounds and
var(--color-text)for text colors.
Default Layout
Control the initial dashboard layout with the
defaultLayout property:
The
defaultLayout function receives the request object and should return an array of
WidgetInstance objects.
If your widget has
fields, you can type
widgetData with generated widget types:
WidgetInstance Type
Property
Type
Description
Slug of the widget to display
Optional widget-specific data passed to
Initial width of the widget (default: minWidth)
width is constrained by each widget's
minWidth and
maxWidth when types are generated.
Built-in Widgets
Payload includes built-in
welcome,
activity,
collections, and
collection-query widgets. The
activity widget has Recently Viewed and Pinned tabs. It opens on Pinned when the user has pinned documents, and on Recently Viewed otherwise. It loads the visible page on demand and displays a single grid row, with up to four documents per page. Its collection filter applies only to Recently Viewed. The
collections widget displays collection and global cards. The
collection-query widget displays documents from a selected collection.
If you don't define a
defaultLayout,
welcome,
activity, and
collections appear in that order, each at full width. The
collection-query widget is available through the Add + menu.
User Customization
Users can customize their dashboard by:
- Clicking the dashboard dropdown in the breadcrumb
- Selecting "Edit Dashboard"
- Adding widgets via the "Add +" button
- Editing widget data (for widgets with
fields) via the edit button
- Resizing widgets using the width dropdown on each widget (if multiple widths are allowed)
- Reordering widgets via drag-and-drop
- Deleting widgets using the delete button
- Saving changes or canceling to revert
Users can also reset their dashboard to the default layout using the "Reset Layout" option.
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