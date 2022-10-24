This new Modular Dashboard is an experimental feature and may change in future releases. Use at your own risk.

The Dashboard is the first page users see when they log into the Payload Admin Panel. By default, it displays cards with the collections and globals. You can customize the dashboard by adding widgets - modular components that can display data, analytics, or any other content.

One of the coolest things about widgets is that each plugin can define its own. Some examples:

Analytics

Error Reporting

Number of documents that meet a certain filter

Jobs recently executed

Defining Widgets

Define widgets in your Payload config using the admin.dashboard.widgets property:

1 import { buildConfig } from 'payload' 2 3 export default buildConfig ( { 4 admin : { 5 dashboard : { 6 widgets : [ 7 { 8 slug : 'sales-summary' , 9 Component : './components/SalesSummary.tsx#default' , 10 fields : [ 11 { name : 'title' , type : 'text' } , 12 { 13 name : 'timeframe' , 14 type : 'select' , 15 options : [ 'daily' , 'weekly' , 'monthly' , 'yearly' ] , 16 } , 17 { name : 'showTrend' , type : 'checkbox' } , 18 ] , 19 minWidth : 'small' , 20 maxWidth : 'medium' , 21 } , 22 ] , 23 } , 24 } , 25 } )

Widget Configuration

Property Type Description slug * string Unique identifier for the widget Component * string Path to the widget component (supports # syntax for named exports) fields Field[] Optional widget-specific form fields shown in the edit drawer minWidth WidgetWidth Minimum width the widget can be resized to (default: 'x-small' ) maxWidth WidgetWidth Maximum width the widget can be resized to (default: 'full' )

WidgetWidth Values: 'x-small' | 'small' | 'medium' | 'large' | 'x-large' | 'full' .

Creating a Widget Component

Widgets are React Server Components that receive WidgetServerProps :

1 import type { WidgetServerProps } from 'payload' 2 3 export default async function UserStatsWidget ( { req } : WidgetServerProps ) { 4 const { payload } = req 5 6 7 const userCount = await payload . count ( { 8 collection : 'users' , 9 overrideAccess : false , 10 req , 11 } ) 12 13 return ( 14 < div className = " card " > 15 < h3 > Total Users </ h3 > 16 < p style = { { fontSize : '32px' , fontWeight : 'bold' } } > 17 { userCount . totalDocs } 18 </ p > 19 </ div > 20 ) 21 }

For visual consistency with the Payload UI, we recommend:

Use the card class for card-style widget roots. It applies the same theme-aware surface, border, radius, and padding as Payload's built-in dashboard cards; omit it for unframed content. Use our theme variables for backgrounds and text colors. For example, use var(--color-bg) for backgrounds and var(--color-text) for text colors.

Default Layout

Control the initial dashboard layout with the defaultLayout property:

1 export default buildConfig ( { 2 admin : { 3 dashboard : { 4 defaultLayout : ( { req } ) => { 5 6 const isAdmin = req . user ?. roles ?. includes ( 'admin' ) 7 8 return [ 9 { widgetSlug : 'collections' , width : 'full' } , 10 { 11 widgetSlug : 'sales-summary' , 12 data : { 13 timeframe : 'monthly' , 14 title : 'Revenue Overview' , 15 } , 16 width : isAdmin ? 'medium' : 'small' , 17 } , 18 { widgetSlug : 'user-stats' , width : isAdmin ? 'medium' : 'full' } , 19 { widgetSlug : 'revenue-chart' , width : 'full' } , 20 ] 21 } , 22 widgets : [ 23 24 ] , 25 } , 26 } , 27 } )

The defaultLayout function receives the request object and should return an array of WidgetInstance objects.

If your widget has fields , you can type widgetData with generated widget types:

1 import type { WidgetServerProps } from 'payload' 2 3 import type { SalesSummaryWidget } from '../payload-types' 4 5 export default async function SalesSummaryWidgetComponent ( { 6 widgetData , 7 } : WidgetServerProps < SalesSummaryWidget > ) { 8 const title = widgetData ?. title ?? 'Sales Summary' 9 const timeframe = widgetData ?. timeframe ?? 'monthly' 10 11 return ( 12 < div className = " card " > 13 < h3 > 14 { title } ( { timeframe } ) 15 </ h3 > 16 </ div > 17 ) 18 }

WidgetInstance Type

Property Type Description widgetSlug * string Slug of the widget to display data object Optional widget-specific data passed to widgetData width WidgetWidth Initial width of the widget (default: minWidth)

width is constrained by each widget's minWidth and maxWidth when types are generated.

Tip: Users can customize their dashboard layout, which is saved to their preferences. The defaultLayout is only used for first-time visitors or after a layout reset.

Built-in Widgets

Payload includes built-in welcome , activity , collections , and collection-query widgets. The activity widget has Recently Viewed and Pinned tabs. It opens on Pinned when the user has pinned documents, and on Recently Viewed otherwise. It loads the visible page on demand and displays a single grid row, with up to four documents per page. Its collection filter applies only to Recently Viewed. The collections widget displays collection and global cards. The collection-query widget displays documents from a selected collection.

If you don't define a defaultLayout , welcome , activity , and collections appear in that order, each at full width. The collection-query widget is available through the Add + menu.

User Customization

Users can customize their dashboard by:

Clicking the dashboard dropdown in the breadcrumb Selecting "Edit Dashboard" Adding widgets via the "Add +" button Editing widget data (for widgets with fields ) via the edit button Resizing widgets using the width dropdown on each widget (if multiple widths are allowed) Reordering widgets via drag-and-drop Deleting widgets using the delete button Saving changes or canceling to revert

Users can also reset their dashboard to the default layout using the "Reset Layout" option.