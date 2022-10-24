Basic Usage

In the plugins array of your Payload Config, call the plugin with:

1 import { buildConfig } from 'payload' 2 import { ecommercePlugin } from '@payloadcms/plugin-ecommerce' 3 4 const config = buildConfig ( { 5 collections : [ 6 { 7 slug : 'pages' , 8 fields : [ ] , 9 } , 10 ] , 11 plugins : [ 12 ecommercePlugin ( { 13 14 access : { 15 adminOnlyFieldAccess , 16 adminOrPublishedStatus , 17 isAdmin , 18 isAuthenticated , 19 isCustomer , 20 isDocumentOwner , 21 } , 22 customers : { slug : 'users' } , 23 } ) , 24 ] , 25 } ) 26 27 export default config

Options

Option Type Description access object Configuration to override the default access control, use this when checking for roles or multi tenancy. More addresses object Configuration for addresses collection and supported fields. More carts object Configuration for carts collection. More currencies object Supported currencies by the store. More customers object Used to provide the customers slug. More inventory boolean object Enable inventory tracking within Payload. Defaults to true . More payments object Configuring payments and supported payment methods. More products object Configuration for products, variants collections and more. More orders object Configuration for orders collection. More transactions boolean object Configuration for transactions collection. More

Note that the fields in overrides take a function that receives the default fields and returns an array of fields. This allows you to add fields to the collection.

1 ecommercePlugin ( { 2 access : { 3 adminOnlyFieldAccess , 4 adminOrPublishedStatus , 5 isAdmin , 6 isAuthenticated , 7 isCustomer , 8 isDocumentOwner , 9 } , 10 customers : { 11 slug : 'users' , 12 } , 13 payments : { 14 paymentMethods : [ 15 stripeAdapter ( { 16 secretKey : process . env . STRIPE_SECRET_KEY ! , 17 publishableKey : process . env . NEXT_PUBLIC_STRIPE_PUBLISHABLE_KEY ! , 18 webhookSecret : process . env . STRIPE_WEBHOOKS_SIGNING_SECRET ! , 19 } ) , 20 ] , 21 } , 22 products : { 23 variants : { 24 variantsCollection : VariantsCollection , 25 } , 26 productsCollection : ProductsCollection , 27 } , 28 } )

Access

The plugin requires access control functions in order to restrict permissions to certain collections or fields. You must provide these functions in the access option.

Option Type Description adminOnlyFieldAccess FieldAccess Limited to only admin users, specifically for Field level access control. adminOrPublishedStatus Access The document is published or user is admin. isAdmin Access Checks if the user is an admin. isAuthenticated Access Checks if the user is authenticated (any role). isCustomer FieldAccess (Optional) Checks if the user is a customer (authenticated but not admin). Used for address creation. isDocumentOwner Access Checks if the user owns the document being accessed. publicAccess Access (Optional) Entirely public access. Defaults to returning true. customerOnlyFieldAccess FieldAccess Deprecated - Use isCustomer instead. Will be removed in v4.

The plugin provides default implementations for publicAccess only:

1 access : { 2 publicAccess : ( ) => true , 3 }

adminOnlyFieldAccess

Field level access control to check if the user has admin permissions.

Example:

1 adminOnlyFieldAccess : ( { req : { user } } ) => 2 Boolean ( user ?. roles ?. includes ( 'admin' ) )

adminOrPublishedStatus

Access control to check if the user has admin permissions or if the document is published.

Example:

1 adminOrPublishedStatus : ( { req : { user } } ) => { 2 if ( user && Boolean ( user ?. roles ?. includes ( 'admin' ) ) ) { 3 return true 4 } 5 return { 6 _status : { 7 equals : 'published' , 8 } , 9 } 10 }

isCustomer

Checks if the user is a customer (authenticated but not an admin). This is used internally to auto-assign the customer ID when creating addresses - customers can only create addresses for themselves, while admins can create addresses for any customer.

Example:

1 isCustomer : ( { req : { user } } ) => 2 Boolean ( user && ! user ?. roles ?. includes ( 'admin' ) )

isAdmin

Access control to check if the user has admin permissions.

Example:

1 isAdmin : ( { req : { user } } ) => Boolean ( user ?. roles ?. includes ( 'admin' ) )

isAuthenticated

Access control to check if the user is authenticated (any role).

Example:

1 isAuthenticated : ( { req : { user } } ) => Boolean ( user )

isDocumentOwner

Access control to check if the user owns the document being accessed via the customer field. Returns a Where query to filter documents by the customer field.

Example:

1 isDocumentOwner : ( { req : { user } } ) => { 2 if ( user && Boolean ( user ?. roles ?. includes ( 'admin' ) ) ) { 3 return true 4 } 5 6 if ( user ?. id ) { 7 return { 8 customer : { 9 equals : user . id , 10 } , 11 } 12 } 13 14 return false 15 }

publicAccess

Access control to allow public access. By default the following is provided:

1 publicAccess : ( ) => true

Addresses

The addresses option is used to configure the addresses collection and supported fields. Defaults to true which will create an addresses collection with default fields. It also takes an object:

Option Type Description addressFields FieldsOverride A function that is given the defaultFields as an argument and returns an array of fields. Use this to customise the supported fields for stored addresses. addressesCollectionOverride CollectionOverride Allows you to override the collection for addresses with a function where you can access the defaultCollection as an argument. supportedCountries CountryType[] An array of supported countries in ISO 3166-1 alpha-2 format. Defaults to all countries.

You can add your own fields or modify the structure of the existing on in the collection. Example for overriding the default fields:

1 addresses : { 2 addressesCollectionOverride : ( { defaultCollection } ) => ( { 3 ... defaultCollection , 4 fields : [ 5 ... defaultCollection . fields , 6 { 7 name : 'googleMapLocation' , 8 label : 'Google Map Location' , 9 type : 'text' , 10 } , 11 ] , 12 } ) 13 }

supportedCountries

The supportedCountries option is an array of country codes in ISO 3166-1 alpha-2 format. This is used to limit the countries that can be selected when creating or updating an address. If not provided, all countries will be supported. Currently used for storing addresses only.

You can import the default list of countries from the plugin:

1 import { defaultCountries } from '@payloadcms/plugin-ecommerce/client/react'

Carts

The carts option is used to configure the carts collection. Defaults to true which will create a carts collection with default fields and enable guest carts. It also takes an object:

Option Type Description allowGuestCarts boolean Allow unauthenticated users to create carts. Defaults to true . cartsCollectionOverride CollectionOverride Allows you to override the collection for carts with a function where you can access the defaultCollection as an argument. cartItemMatcher CartItemMatcher Custom function to determine item uniqueness when adding to cart. More

You can add your own fields or modify the structure of the existing on in the collection. Example for overriding the default fields:

1 carts : { 2 cartsCollectionOverride : ( { defaultCollection } ) => ( { 3 ... defaultCollection , 4 fields : [ 5 ... defaultCollection . fields , 6 { 7 name : 'notes' , 8 label : 'Notes' , 9 type : 'textarea' , 10 } , 11 ] , 12 } ) 13 }

Guest Carts

By default, guest carts are enabled ( allowGuestCarts: true ), allowing unauthenticated users to create and manage carts. This is useful for anonymous checkout flows where users can shop without logging in.

To disable guest carts and require authentication:

1 carts : { 2 allowGuestCarts : false , 3 }

Carts are created when a customer adds their first item to the cart. The cart is then updated as they add or remove items. The cart is linked to a Customer via the customer field. If the user is authenticated, this will be set to their user ID. If the user is not authenticated, this will be null .

When guest carts are enabled and the user is not authenticated, the cart ID is stored in local storage and used to fetch the cart on subsequent requests. Access control by default works so that if the user is not authenticated then they can only access carts that have no customer linked to them.

Cart API Endpoints

The plugin automatically adds custom endpoints to the carts collection for managing cart items. These endpoints use a reducer-like pattern with MongoDB-style operators for flexible updates.

Add Item

Adds an item to the cart. If an item matching the same criteria already exists (determined by the cartItemMatcher ), its quantity is incremented instead of creating a duplicate entry.

1 POST /api/carts/:cartID/add-item

Body Parameter Type Description item { product: string, variant?: string } The item to add (product ID and optional variant ID) quantity number Quantity to add. Defaults to 1 . secret string Secret for guest cart access (if applicable).

Updates an item in the cart. Supports both setting a specific quantity and incrementing/decrementing using MongoDB-style operators.

1 POST /api/carts/:cartID/update-item

Body Parameter Type Description itemID string The cart item row ID to update. quantity number | { $inc: number } Set to a number or use { $inc: n } to increment (positive) or decrement (negative). removeOnZero boolean Remove item if quantity reaches 0. Defaults to true . secret string Secret for guest cart access (if applicable).

Examples:

1 2 fetch ( '/api/carts/123/update-item' , { 3 method : 'POST' , 4 body : JSON . stringify ( { itemID : 'item-456' , quantity : 5 } ) , 5 } ) 6 7 8 fetch ( '/api/carts/123/update-item' , { 9 method : 'POST' , 10 body : JSON . stringify ( { itemID : 'item-456' , quantity : { $inc : 1 } } ) , 11 } ) 12 13 14 fetch ( '/api/carts/123/update-item' , { 15 method : 'POST' , 16 body : JSON . stringify ( { itemID : 'item-456' , quantity : { $inc : - 1 } } ) , 17 } )

Remove Item

Removes an item from the cart by its row ID.

1 POST /api/carts/:cartID/remove-item

Body Parameter Type Description itemID string The cart item row ID to remove. secret string Secret for guest cart access (if applicable).

Clear Cart

Removes all items from the cart.

1 POST /api/carts/:cartID/clear

Body Parameter Type Description secret string Secret for guest cart access (if applicable).

Cart Item Matcher

The cartItemMatcher option allows you to customize how the plugin determines if two cart items should be considered the same. When items match, their quantities are combined instead of creating separate entries. When items don't match, they appear as separate line items in the cart.

By default, items are matched by product and variant IDs only. This means if a customer adds the same product twice, the quantity is incremented rather than creating a duplicate entry.

However, many ecommerce scenarios require distinguishing the same product based on additional criteria:

Fulfillment options : Same product for shipping vs. in-store pickup

: Same product for shipping vs. in-store pickup Gift wrapping : Same item with or without gift wrapping

: Same item with or without gift wrapping Personalization : Same product with different engraving text

: Same product with different engraving text Subscription intervals: Same product with weekly vs. monthly delivery

The cartItemMatcher function receives both the existing cart item and the new item being added, and returns true if they should be combined or false if they should remain separate.

Example: Fulfillment Options

This example shows how to allow the same product to appear as separate cart items when different fulfillment options (shipping vs. pickup) are selected.

First, add a fulfillment field to cart items using cartsCollectionOverride :

1 import type { CollectionConfig } from 'payload' 2 import type { CartItemMatcher } from '@payloadcms/plugin-ecommerce' 3 import { ecommercePlugin } from '@payloadcms/plugin-ecommerce' 4 5 6 7 8 9 10 const fulfillmentCartItemMatcher : CartItemMatcher = ( { 11 existingItem , 12 newItem , 13 } ) => { 14 const existingProductID = 15 typeof existingItem . product === 'object' 16 ? existingItem . product . id 17 : existingItem . product 18 19 const existingVariantID = 20 existingItem . variant && typeof existingItem . variant === 'object' 21 ? existingItem . variant . id 22 : existingItem . variant 23 24 const productMatches = existingProductID === newItem . product 25 26 27 const variantMatches = newItem . variant 28 ? existingVariantID === newItem . variant 29 : ! existingVariantID 30 31 32 const existingFulfillment = existingItem . fulfillment as string | undefined 33 const newFulfillment = newItem . fulfillment as string | undefined 34 const fulfillmentMatches = existingFulfillment === newFulfillment 35 36 return productMatches && variantMatches && fulfillmentMatches 37 } 38 39 export default buildConfig ( { 40 41 plugins : [ 42 ecommercePlugin ( { 43 carts : { 44 cartItemMatcher : fulfillmentCartItemMatcher , 45 cartsCollectionOverride : ( { defaultCollection } ) : CollectionConfig => ( { 46 ... defaultCollection , 47 fields : defaultCollection . fields . map ( ( f ) => { 48 if ( 'name' in f && f . name === 'items' && f . type === 'array' ) { 49 return { 50 ... f , 51 fields : [ 52 ... f . fields , 53 { 54 name : 'fulfillment' , 55 type : 'select' , 56 defaultValue : 'shipping' , 57 options : [ 58 { label : 'Shipping' , value : 'shipping' } , 59 { label : 'Pickup' , value : 'pickup' } , 60 ] , 61 } , 62 ] , 63 } 64 } 65 return f 66 } ) , 67 } ) , 68 } , 69 70 } ) , 71 ] , 72 } )

Then, when adding items to the cart from the frontend, include the fulfillment field:

1 const { addItem } = useCart ( ) 2 3 4 await addItem ( { product : 'product-123' , fulfillment : 'shipping' } ) 5 await addItem ( { product : 'product-123' , fulfillment : 'pickup' } )

Default Matcher

You can import and extend the default matcher for simpler customizations:

1 import { 2 defaultCartItemMatcher , 3 type CartItemMatcher , 4 type CartItemMatcherArgs , 5 } from '@payloadcms/plugin-ecommerce' 6 7 const customMatcher : CartItemMatcher = ( args ) => { 8 9 const defaultMatch = defaultCartItemMatcher ( args ) 10 11 12 return defaultMatch && args . existingItem . giftWrap === args . newItem . giftWrap 13 }

Cart Operations (Server-side)

The plugin exports isolated cart operation functions that can be used directly in your own endpoints, hooks, or local API operations:

1 import { 2 addItem , 3 removeItem , 4 updateItem , 5 clearCart , 6 } from '@payloadcms/plugin-ecommerce' 7 8 9 const result = await addItem ( { 10 payload , 11 cartsSlug : 'carts' , 12 cartID : '123' , 13 item : { product : 'prod-1' , variant : 'var-1' } , 14 quantity : 2 , 15 } ) 16 17 18 const result = await updateItem ( { 19 payload , 20 cartsSlug : 'carts' , 21 cartID : '123' , 22 itemID : 'item-row-id' , 23 quantity : { $inc : 1 } , 24 } ) 25 26 27 const result = await removeItem ( { 28 payload , 29 cartsSlug : 'carts' , 30 cartID : '123' , 31 itemID : 'item-row-id' , 32 } ) 33 34 35 const result = await clearCart ( { 36 payload , 37 cartsSlug : 'carts' , 38 cartID : '123' , 39 } )

Customers

The customers option is required and is used to provide the customers collection slug. This collection is used to link orders, carts, and addresses to a customer.

Option Type Description slug string The slug of the customers collection.

While it's recommended to use just one collection for customers and your editors, you can use any collection you want for your customers. Just make sure that your access control is checking for the correct collections as well.

Currencies

The currencies option is used to configure the supported currencies by the store. Defaults to true which will support USD . It also takes an object:

Option Type Description supportedCurrencies Currency[] An array of supported currencies by the store. Defaults to USD . See Currencies for available currencies. defaultCurrency string The default currency code to use for the store. Defaults to the first currency. Must be one of the supportedCurrencies codes.

The Currency type is as follows:

1 type Currency = { 2 code : string 3 decimals : number 4 label : string 5 symbol : string 6 }

For example, to support JYP in addition to USD:

1 import { ecommercePlugin } from '@payloadcms/plugin-ecommerce' 2 import { USD } from '@payloadcms/plugin-ecommerce' 3 4 ecommercePlugin ( { 5 currencies : { 6 supportedCurrencies : [ 7 USD , 8 { 9 code : 'JPY' , 10 decimals : 0 , 11 label : 'Japanese Yen' , 12 symbol : '¥' , 13 } , 14 ] , 15 defaultCurrency : 'USD' , 16 } , 17 } )

Note that adding a new currency could generate a new schema migration as it adds new prices fields in your products.

We currently support the following currencies out of the box:

USD

EUR

GBP

You can import these from the plugin:

1 import { EUR } from '@payloadcms/plugin-ecommerce'

Note that adding new currencies here does not automatically enable them in your payment gateway. Make sure to enable the currencies in your payment gateway dashboard as well.

Inventory

The inventory option is used to enable or disable inventory tracking within Payload. It defaults to true . It also takes an object:

Option Type Description fieldName string Override the field name used to track inventory. Defaults to inventory .

For now it's quite rudimentary tracking with no integrations to 3rd party services. It will simply add an inventory field to the variants collection and decrement the inventory when an order is placed.

Payments

The payments option is used to configure payments and supported payment methods.

Option Type Description paymentMethods array An array of payment method adapters. Currently, only Stripe is supported. More

Payment adapters

The plugin supports payment adapters to integrate with different payment gateways. Currently, only the Stripe adapter is available. Adapters will provide a client side version as well with slightly different arguments.

Every adapter supports the following arguments in addition to their own:

Argument Type Description label string Human readabale label for this payment adapter. groupOverrides GroupField with FieldsOverride Use this to override the available fields for the payment adapter type.

Client side base arguments are the following:

Argument Type Description label string Human readabale label for this payment adapter.

See the Stripe adapter for an example of client side arguments and the React section for usage.

groupOverrides

The groupOverrides option allows you to customize the fields that are available for a specific payment adapter. It takes a GroupField object with a fields function that receives the default fields and returns an array of fields. These fields are stored in transactions and can be used to collect additional information for the payment method. Stripe, for example, will track the paymentIntentID .

Example for overriding the default fields:

1 payments : { 2 paymentMethods : [ 3 stripeAdapter ( { 4 secretKey : process . env . STRIPE_SECRET_KEY , 5 publishableKey : process . env . NEXT_PUBLIC_STRIPE_PUBLISHABLE_KEY , 6 webhookSecret : process . env . STRIPE_WEBHOOKS_SIGNING_SECRET , 7 groupOverrides : { 8 fields : ( { defaultFields } ) => { 9 return [ 10 ... defaultFields , 11 { 12 name : 'customField' , 13 label : 'Custom Field' , 14 type : 'text' , 15 } , 16 ] 17 } 18 } 19 } ) , 20 ] , 21 } ,

Stripe Adapter

The Stripe adapter is used to integrate with the Stripe payment gateway. It requires a secret key, publishable key, and optionally webhook secret.

Note that Payload will not install the Stripe SDK package for you automatically, so you will need to install it yourself: 1 pnpm add stripe

Argument Type Description secretKey string Required for communicating with the Stripe API in the backend. publishableKey string Required for communicating with the Stripe API in the client side. webhookSecret string The webhook secret used to verify incoming webhook requests from Stripe. webhooks WebhookHandler[] An array of webhook handlers to register within Payload's REST API for Stripe to callback. apiVersion string The Stripe API version to use. See docs. This will be deprecated soon by Stripe's SDK, configure the API version in your Stripe Dashboard. appInfo object The application info to pass to Stripe. See docs.

1 import { stripeAdapter } from '@payloadcms/plugin-ecommerce/payments/stripe' 2 3 stripeAdapter ( { 4 secretKey : process . env . STRIPE_SECRET_KEY ! , 5 publishableKey : process . env . NEXT_PUBLIC_STRIPE_PUBLISHABLE_KEY ! , 6 webhookSecret : process . env . STRIPE_WEBHOOKS_SIGNING_SECRET ! , 7 } )

Stripe webhooks

The webhooks option allows you to register custom webhook handlers for Stripe events. This is useful if you want to handle specific events that are not covered by the default handlers provided by the plugin.

1 stripeAdapter ( { 2 webhooks : { 3 'payment_intent.succeeded' : ( { event , req } ) => { 4 5 } , 6 } , 7 } ) ,

Stripe client side

On the client side, you can use the publishableKey to initialize Stripe and handle payments. The client side version of the adapter only requires the label and publishableKey arguments. Never expose the secretKey or webhookSecret keys on the client side.

1 import { stripeAdapterClient } from '@payloadcms/plugin-ecommerce/payments/stripe' 2 3 < EcommerceProvider 4 paymentMethods = { [ 5 stripeAdapterClient ( { 6 publishableKey : process . env . NEXT_PUBLIC_STRIPE_PUBLISHABLE_KEY , 7 } ) , 8 ] } 9 > 10 { children } 11 < / EcommerceProvider >

Products

The products option is used to configure the products and variants collections. Defaults to true which will create products and variants collections with default fields. It also takes an object:

Option Type Description productsCollectionOverride CollectionOverride Allows you to override the collection for products with a function where you can access the defaultCollection as an argument. variants boolean object Configuration for the variants collection. Defaults to true. More validation ProductsValidation Customise the validation used for checking products or variants before a transaction is created or a payment can be confirmed. More

You can add your own fields or modify the structure of the existing on in the collections. Example for overriding the default fields:

1 products : { 2 productsCollectionOverride : ( { defaultCollection } ) => ( { 3 ... defaultCollection , 4 fields : [ 5 ... defaultCollection . fields , 6 { 7 name : 'notes' , 8 label : 'Notes' , 9 type : 'textarea' , 10 } , 11 ] , 12 } ) 13 }

Variants

The variants option is used to configure the variants collection. It takes an object:

Option Type Description variantsCollectionOverride CollectionOverride Allows you to override the collection for variants with a function where you can access the defaultCollection as an argument. variantTypesCollectionOverride CollectionOverride Allows you to override the collection for variantTypes with a function where you can access the defaultCollection as an argument. variantOptionsCollectionOverride CollectionOverride Allows you to override the collection for variantOptions with a function where you can access the defaultCollection as an argument.

You can add your own fields or modify the structure of the existing on in the collection. Example for overriding the default fields:

1 variants : { 2 variantsCollectionOverride : ( { defaultCollection } ) => ( { 3 ... defaultCollection , 4 fields : [ 5 ... defaultCollection . fields , 6 { 7 name : 'customField' , 8 label : 'Custom Field' , 9 type : 'text' , 10 } , 11 ] , 12 } ) 13 }

The key differences between these collections:

variantTypes are the types of variants that a product can have, e.g. Size, Color.

are the types of variants that a product can have, e.g. Size, Color. variantOptions are the options for each variant type, e.g. Small, Medium, Large for Size.

are the options for each variant type, e.g. Small, Medium, Large for Size. variants are the actual variants of a product, e.g. a T-Shirt in Size Small and Color Red.

Products validation

We use an addition validation step when creating transactions or confirming payments to ensure that the products and variants being purchased are valid. This is to prevent issues such as purchasing a product that is out of stock or has been deleted.

You can customise this validation by providing your own validation function via the validation option which receives the following arguments:

Option Type Description currenciesConfig CurrenciesConfig The full currencies configuration provided in the plugin options. product TypedCollection The product being purchased. variant TypedCollection The variant being purchased, if a variant was selected for the product otherwise it will be undefined . quantity number The quantity being purchased. currency string The currency code being used for the purchase.

The function should throw an error if the product or variant is not valid. If the function does not throw an error, the product or variant is considered valid.

The default validation function checks for the following:

A currency is provided.

The product or variant has a price in the selected currency.

The product or variant has enough inventory for the requested quantity.

1 export const defaultProductsValidation : ProductsValidation = ( { 2 currenciesConfig , 3 currency , 4 product , 5 quantity = 1 , 6 variant , 7 } ) => { 8 if ( ! currency ) { 9 throw new Error ( 'Currency must be provided for product validation.' ) 10 } 11 12 const priceField = ` priceIn ${ currency . toUpperCase ( ) } ` 13 14 if ( variant ) { 15 if ( ! variant [ priceField ] ) { 16 throw new Error ( 17 ` Variant with ID ${ variant . id } does not have a price in ${ currency } . ` , 18 ) 19 } 20 21 if ( 22 variant . inventory === 0 || 23 ( variant . inventory && variant . inventory < quantity ) 24 ) { 25 throw new Error ( 26 ` Variant with ID ${ variant . id } is out of stock or does not have enough inventory. ` , 27 ) 28 } 29 } else if ( product ) { 30 31 if ( ! product [ priceField ] ) { 32 throw new Error ( ` Product does not have a price in. ` , { 33 cause : { code : MissingPrice , codes : [ product . id , currency ] } , 34 } ) 35 } 36 37 if ( 38 product . inventory === 0 || 39 ( product . inventory && product . inventory < quantity ) 40 ) { 41 throw new Error ( 42 ` Product is out of stock or does not have enough inventory. ` , 43 { 44 cause : { code : OutOfStock , codes : [ product . id ] } , 45 } , 46 ) 47 } 48 } 49 }

Orders

The orders option is used to configure the orders collection. Defaults to true which will create an orders collection with default fields. It also takes an object:

Option Type Description ordersCollectionOverride CollectionOverride Allows you to override the collection for orders with a function where you can access the defaultCollection as an argument.

You can add your own fields or modify the structure of the existing on in the collection. Example for overriding the default fields:

1 orders : { 2 ordersCollectionOverride : ( { defaultCollection } ) => ( { 3 ... defaultCollection , 4 fields : [ 5 ... defaultCollection . fields , 6 { 7 name : 'notes' , 8 label : 'Notes' , 9 type : 'textarea' , 10 } , 11 ] , 12 } ) 13 }

Transactions

The transactions option is used to configure the transactions collection. Defaults to true which will create a transactions collection with default fields. It also takes an object:

Option Type Description transactionsCollectionOverride CollectionOverride Allows you to override the collection for transactions with a function where you can access the defaultCollection as an argument.

You can add your own fields or modify the structure of the existing on in the collection. Example for overriding the default fields:

1 transactions : { 2 transactionsCollectionOverride : ( { defaultCollection } ) => ( { 3 ... defaultCollection , 4 fields : [ 5 ... defaultCollection . fields , 6 { 7 name : 'notes' , 8 label : 'Notes' , 9 type : 'textarea' , 10 } , 11 ] , 12 } ) 13 }

Translations

The plugin includes translations for admin UI labels and messages under the plugin-ecommerce namespace. To add the plugin's translations to your Payload config, use the i18n.translations key.

Adding translations

Import the plugin translations and add them to your Payload config:

1 import { buildConfig } from 'payload' 2 import { ecommercePlugin } from '@payloadcms/plugin-ecommerce' 3 import { en } from '@payloadcms/translations/languages/en' 4 import { enTranslations as ecommerceEn } from '@payloadcms/plugin-ecommerce/translations/languages/en' 5 6 export default buildConfig ( { 7 8 i18n : { 9 supportedLanguages : { en } , 10 translations : { 11 en : ecommerceEn , 12 } , 13 } , 14 plugins : [ ecommercePlugin ( { } ) ] , 15 } )

Overriding translations

You can override specific translation strings by providing your own values under the plugin-ecommerce namespace: