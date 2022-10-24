Payload follows Semantic Versioning. This document explains what that means in practice: which parts of Payload are covered, what counts as a breaking change, and what is excluded from our breaking changes policy.

Summary

Release May contain Upgrade expectation Major ( 3.x → 4.0 ) Breaking changes Follow the migration guide and run the codemod Minor ( 4.1 → 4.2 ) New features, deprecations, bug fixes Usually safe to upgrade without code changes (see exceptions below) Patch ( 4.2.0 → 4.2.1 ) Bug fixes Guaranteed safe to upgrade without code changes

Minor releases can still change anything listed under Exceptions.

What counts as breaking

A change is breaking if it makes working code fail or behave differently, as long as that code only relies on documented behavior. This includes changing a default (e.g. 4.0 lowered the default depth to 1 ), requiring a database migration for an existing config to continue working, or changing types so correct code no longer compiles.

Adding things isn't breaking, unless you have to implement them, like a new required method on an adapter interface.

Exceptions

We keep breaking changes in minor releases to a minimum, but the following can still change:

Internals. payload/internal , anything marked @internal , undocumented exports, imports from dist/ , and undocumented subpaths like @payloadcms/ui/utilities/* . These exist so our own packages can share code.

, anything marked , undocumented exports, imports from , and undocumented subpaths like . These exist so our own packages can share code. Experimental and beta APIs. Anything marked @experimental in its types, or labeled experimental or beta in the docs. Once the label is removed, the usual rules apply.

Anything marked in its types, or labeled experimental or beta in the docs. Once the label is removed, the usual rules apply. Prereleases. Canary and beta builds make no promises to each other. Migration guides only cover changes between stable versions.

Canary and beta builds make no promises to each other. Migration guides only cover changes between stable versions. Admin UI markup. DOM structure, class names and layout may change between releases. Relying on them in custom CSS or JavaScript is at your own risk. Documented CSS variables, including design tokens, are covered by our breaking changes policy.

DOM structure, class names and layout may change between releases. Relying on them in custom CSS or JavaScript is at your own risk. Documented CSS variables, including design tokens, are covered by our breaking changes policy. Wording. Error messages, logs and translation strings.

Error messages, logs and translation strings. Bugs. Fixing unintended behavior isn't a breaking change, even if your project relies on it. Examples include correcting types to match runtime behavior or applying a configured default that was previously ignored. We'll call out fixes that are likely to affect a lot of projects.

Fixing unintended behavior isn't a breaking change, even if your project relies on it. Examples include correcting types to match runtime behavior or applying a configured default that was previously ignored. We'll call out fixes that are likely to affect a lot of projects. Generated database indexes. Payload may add, rename, or reorder generated indexes in minor or patch releases to improve performance, provided the change preserves documented behavior and existing databases continue working without a migration. Generated index names and column order are implementation details. You may need to generate and run a database migration to receive the performance improvement; that alone does not make the change breaking.

Payload may add, rename, or reorder generated indexes in minor or patch releases to improve performance, provided the change preserves documented behavior and existing databases continue working without a migration. Generated index names and column order are implementation details. You may need to generate and run a database migration to receive the performance improvement; that alone does not make the change breaking. Security fixes. If we can't fix a vulnerability without changing behavior, the fix ships anyway. Where we can, we'll give you a way to keep the old behavior, but this may not always be possible. To report a vulnerability, see our security policy.

If we can't fix a vulnerability without changing behavior, the fix ships anyway. Where we can, we'll give you a way to keep the old behavior, but this may not always be possible. To report a vulnerability, see our security policy. Dependencies. Most dependency upgrades don't affect you, but some need changes on your end. We may still upgrade or replace a dependency when it needs a security fix, or proactively when it reaches end of life or stops being maintained, since staying on an unmaintained dependency is a risk in itself. Common examples:

Most dependency upgrades don't affect you, but some need changes on your end. We may still upgrade or replace a dependency when it needs a security fix, or proactively when it reaches end of life or stops being maintained, since staying on an unmaintained dependency is a risk in itself. Common examples: Node.js. Once a Node.js version reaches end of life, we may raise the minimum Node.js version, but only to the oldest version that's still supported.

Once a Node.js version reaches end of life, we may raise the minimum Node.js version, but only to the oldest version that's still supported. Next.js, TanStack Start and React. We may raise the minimum supported version within the same major when required by a security fix or by upstream API changes that cannot reasonably be supported across both versions. Non-security changes only ship in Payload minor releases, use the breaking-change marker, and include migration instructions. We won't drop support for an upstream major outside a Payload major release.

We may raise the minimum supported version within the same major when required by a security fix or by upstream API changes that cannot reasonably be supported across both versions. Non-security changes only ship in Payload minor releases, use the breaking-change marker, and include migration instructions. We won't drop support for an upstream major outside a Payload major release. Lexical. Lexical hasn't reached 1.0, so any of its releases can break things. If you use Lexical's APIs directly, for example through @payloadcms/richtext-lexical/lexical/* , check Lexical's release notes when you upgrade. Payload's own rich text APIs are still covered.

How breaking changes are announced