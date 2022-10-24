Building without a DB connection
One of the most common problems when building a site for production, especially with Docker - is the DB connection requirement.
The important note is that Payload by itself does not have this requirement, But Next.js' SSG does if any of your route segments have SSG enabled (which is default, unless you opted out or used a Dynamic API) and use the Payload Local API.
Solutions:
Using the experimental-build-mode Next.js build flag
You can run Next.js build using the
pnpm next build --experimental-build-mode compile command to only compile the code without static generation, which does not require a DB connection. In that case, your pages will be rendered dynamically, but after that, you can still generate static pages using the
pnpm next build --experimental-build-mode generate command when you have a DB connection.
When running
pnpm next build --experimental-build-mode compile, environment variables prefixed with
NEXT_PUBLIC will not be inlined and will be
undefined on the client. To make these variables available, either run
pnpm next build --experimental-build-mode generate if a DB connection is available, or use
pnpm next build --experimental-build-mode generate-env if you do not have a DB connection.
Opting-out of SSG
You can opt out of SSG by adding this all the route segment files:
Note that it will disable static optimization and your site will be slower. More on Next.js documentation
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