Converting Markdown
Editor adapter converters
Lexical provides
converters.fromMarkdown and
converters.toMarkdown using the editor's configured features:
For a field with its own editor, use the converters on that field's initialized
editor.
Richtext to Markdown
If you have access to the Payload Config and the lexical editor config, you can convert the lexical editor state to Markdown with the following:
Example - outputting Markdown from the Collection
Markdown to Richtext
If you have access to the Payload Config and the lexical editor config, you can convert Markdown to the lexical editor state with the following:
Converting Uploads
When converting Markdown to Lexical, standard image syntax
![alt] (url) is not automatically converted to Upload nodes, because Payload has no way to look up a Media document from a URL alone.
The
UploadFeature includes a built-in transformer that recognizes a special placeholder format:
Where
media is your upload collection slug and the second part is the document ID. When
convertMarkdownToLexical processes this, it creates a proper Upload node with the correct
relationTo and
value.
When converting from Lexical to Markdown, Upload nodes are serialized back into this same placeholder format (unless the document is populated, in which case the URL and alt text are used directly as a standard markdown image).
Migrating existing Markdown content
If you're migrating content that contains standard
![alt] (url) image references, the recommended approach is:
- Upload your images to the Media collection first to get their document IDs
- Pre-process your Markdown to replace
![alt] (url)with
![media:<id>]()
- Then run
convertMarkdownToLexical
Converting MDX
Payload supports serializing and deserializing MDX content. While Markdown converters are stored on the features, MDX converters are stored on the blocks that you pass to the
BlocksFeature.
Defining a Custom Block
Here is an example of a
Banner block.
This block:
- Renders in the admin UI as a normal Lexical block with specific fields (e.g. type, content).
- Converts to an MDX
Bannercomponent.
- Can parse that MDX
Bannerback into a Lexical state.
The conversion is done using the
jsx property of the block. The
export function is called when converting from lexical to MDX, and the
import function is called when converting from MDX to lexical.
Export
The
export function takes the block field data and the
lexicalToMarkdown function as arguments. It returns the following object:
Property
Type
Description
string
This will be in between the opening and closing tags of the block.
object
This will be in the opening tag of the block.
Import
The
import function provides data extracted from the MDX. It takes the following arguments:
Argument
Type
Description
string
This will be the text between the opening and closing tags of the block.
object
These are the props passed to the block, parsed from the opening tag into an object.
The returning object is equal to the block field data.
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