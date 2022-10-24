Below are all the Rich Text Features Payload offers. Everything is customizable; you can create your own features, modify ours and share them with the community.

Features Overview

Feature Name Included by default Description BoldFeature Yes Adds support for bold text formatting. ItalicFeature Yes Adds support for italic text formatting. UnderlineFeature Yes Adds support for underlined text formatting. StrikethroughFeature Yes Adds support for strikethrough text formatting. SubscriptFeature Yes Adds support for subscript text formatting. SuperscriptFeature Yes Adds support for superscript text formatting. InlineCodeFeature Yes Adds support for inline code formatting. ParagraphFeature Yes Provides entries in both the slash menu and toolbar dropdown for explicit paragraph creation or conversion. HeadingFeature Yes Adds Heading Nodes (by default, H1 - H6, but that can be customized) AlignFeature Yes Adds support for text alignment (left, center, right, justify) IndentFeature Yes Adds support for text indentation with toolbar buttons UnorderedListFeature Yes Adds support for unordered lists (ul) OrderedListFeature Yes Adds support for ordered lists (ol) ChecklistFeature Yes Adds support for interactive checklists LinkFeature Yes Allows you to create internal and external links RelationshipFeature Yes Allows you to create block-level (not inline) relationships to other documents BlockquoteFeature Yes Allows you to create block-level quotes UploadFeature Yes Allows you to create block-level upload nodes - this supports all kinds of uploads, not just images HorizontalRuleFeature Yes Adds support for horizontal rules / separators. Basically displays an <hr> element InlineToolbarFeature Yes Provides a floating toolbar which appears when you select text. This toolbar only contains actions relevant for selected text FixedToolbarFeature No Provides a persistent toolbar pinned to the top and always visible. Both inline and fixed toolbars can be enabled at the same time. BlocksFeature No Allows you to use Payload's Blocks Field directly inside your editor. In the feature props, you can specify the allowed blocks - just like in the Blocks field. TreeViewFeature No Provides a debug box under the editor, which allows you to see the current editor state live, the dom, as well as time travel. Very useful for debugging TableFeature No Adds support for tables, with a toolbar button and slash menu entry for creation and editing. TextStateFeature No Allows you to store key-value attributes within TextNodes and assign them inline styles.

In depth

BoldFeature

Description: Adds support for bold text formatting, along with buttons to apply it in both fixed and inline toolbars.

Included by default: Yes

Markdown Support: **bold** or __bold__

or Keyboard Shortcut: Ctrl/Cmd + B

ItalicFeature

Description: Adds support for italic text formatting, along with buttons to apply it in both fixed and inline toolbars.

Included by default: Yes

Markdown Support: *italic* or _italic_

or Keyboard Shortcut: Ctrl/Cmd + I

UnderlineFeature

Description: Adds support for underlined text formatting, along with buttons to apply it in both fixed and inline toolbars.

Included by default: Yes

Keyboard Shortcut: Ctrl/Cmd + U

StrikethroughFeature

Description: Adds support for strikethrough text formatting, along with buttons to apply it in both fixed and inline toolbars.

Included by default: Yes

Markdown Support: ~~strikethrough~~

SubscriptFeature

Description: Adds support for subscript text formatting, along with buttons to apply it in both fixed and inline toolbars.

Included by default: Yes

SuperscriptFeature

Description: Adds support for superscript text formatting, along with buttons to apply it in both fixed and inline toolbars.

Included by default: Yes

InlineCodeFeature

Description: Adds support for inline code formatting with distinct styling, along with buttons to apply it in both fixed and inline toolbars.

Included by default: Yes

Markdown Support: `code`

ParagraphFeature

Description: Provides entries in both the slash menu and toolbar dropdown for explicit paragraph creation or conversion.

Included by default: Yes

HeadingFeature

Description: Adds support for heading nodes (H1-H6) with toolbar dropdown and slash menu entries for each enabled heading size.

Included by default: Yes

Markdown Support: # , ## , ### , ..., at start of line.

, , , ..., at start of line. Types:

1 type HeadingFeatureProps = { 2 enabledHeadingSizes ? : HeadingTagType [ ] 3 }

Usage example:

1 HeadingFeature ( { 2 enabledHeadingSizes : [ 'h1' , 'h2' , 'h3' ] , 3 } )

AlignFeature

Description: Allows text alignment (left, center, right, justify), along with buttons to apply it in both fixed and inline toolbars.

Included by default: Yes

Keyboard Shortcut: Ctrl/Cmd + Shift + L/E/R/J (left/center/right/justify)

IndentFeature

Description: Adds support for text indentation, along with buttons to apply it in both fixed and inline toolbars.

Included by default: Yes

Keyboard Shortcut: Tab (increase), Shift + Tab (decrease)

Types:

1 type IndentFeatureProps = { 2 3 4 5 6 7 8 disabledNodes ? : string [ ] 9 10 11 12 13 14 15 disableTabNode ? : boolean 16 }

Usage example:

1 2 IndentFeature ( { 3 disableTabNode : true , 4 } )

UnorderedListFeature

Description: Adds support for unordered lists (bullet points) with toolbar dropdown and slash menu entries.

Included by default: Yes

Markdown Support: - , * , or + at start of line

OrderedListFeature

Description: Adds support for ordered lists (numbered lists) with toolbar dropdown and slash menu entries.

Included by default: Yes

Markdown Support: 1. at start of line

ChecklistFeature

Description: Adds support for interactive checklists with toolbar dropdown and slash menu entries.

Included by default: Yes

Markdown Support: - [ ] (unchecked) or - [x] (checked)

LinkFeature

Description: Allows creation of internal and external links with toolbar buttons and automatic URL conversion.

Included by default: Yes

Markdown Support: [anchor](url)

Types:

1 type LinkFeatureServerProps = { 2 3 4 5 6 7 disableAutoLinks ? : 'creationOnly' | true 8 9 10 11 12 13 fields ? : 14 | ( ( args : { 15 config : SanitizedConfig 16 defaultFields : FieldAffectingData [ ] 17 } ) => ( Field | FieldAffectingData ) [ ] ) 18 | Field [ ] 19 20 21 22 23 24 maxDepth ? : number 25 } & ExclusiveLinkCollectionsProps 26 27 type ExclusiveLinkCollectionsProps = 28 | { 29 disabledCollections ? : CollectionSlug [ ] 30 enabledCollections ? : never 31 } 32 | { 33 disabledCollections ? : never 34 enabledCollections ? : CollectionSlug [ ] 35 }

Usage example:

1 LinkFeature ( { 2 fields : ( { defaultFields } ) => [ 3 ... defaultFields , 4 { 5 name : 'rel' , 6 type : 'select' , 7 options : [ 'noopener' , 'noreferrer' , 'nofollow' ] , 8 } , 9 ] , 10 enabledCollections : [ 'pages' , 'posts' ] , 11 maxDepth : 2 , 12 disableAutoLinks : false , 13 } )

RelationshipFeature

Description: Allows creation of block-level relationships to other documents with toolbar button and slash menu entry.

Included by default: Yes

Types:

1 type RelationshipFeatureProps = { 2 3 4 5 6 7 maxDepth ? : number 8 } & ExclusiveRelationshipFeatureProps 9 10 type ExclusiveRelationshipFeatureProps = 11 | { 12 disabledCollections ? : CollectionSlug [ ] 13 enabledCollections ? : never 14 } 15 | { 16 disabledCollections ? : never 17 enabledCollections ? : CollectionSlug [ ] 18 }

Usage example:

1 RelationshipFeature ( { 2 disabledCollections : [ 'users' ] , 3 maxDepth : 2 , 4 } )

UploadFeature

Description: Allows creation of upload/media nodes with toolbar button and slash menu entry, supports all file types.

Included by default: Yes

Types:

1 type UploadFeatureProps = { 2 collections ? : { 3 [ collection : UploadCollectionSlug ] : { 4 fields : Field [ ] 5 } 6 } 7 8 9 10 11 12 13 maxDepth ? : number 14 } & ExclusiveUploadFeatureProps 15 16 type ExclusiveUploadFeatureProps = 17 | { 18 19 20 21 22 disabledCollections ? : UploadCollectionSlug [ ] 23 24 25 enabledCollections ? : never 26 } 27 | { 28 29 disabledCollections ? : never 30 31 32 33 34 35 enabledCollections ? : UploadCollectionSlug [ ] 36 }

Usage example:

1 UploadFeature ( { 2 collections : { 3 uploads : { 4 fields : [ 5 { 6 name : 'caption' , 7 type : 'text' , 8 label : 'Caption' , 9 } , 10 { 11 name : 'alt' , 12 type : 'text' , 13 label : 'Alt Text' , 14 } , 15 ] , 16 } , 17 } , 18 maxDepth : 1 , 19 disabledCollections : [ 'specialUploads' ] , 20 } )

BlockquoteFeature

Description: Allows creation of blockquotes with toolbar button and slash menu entry.

Included by default: Yes

Markdown Support: > quote text

HorizontalRuleFeature

Description: Adds support for horizontal rules/separators with toolbar button and slash menu entry.

Included by default: Yes

Markdown Support: ---

InlineToolbarFeature

Description: Provides a floating toolbar that appears when text is selected, containing formatting options relevant to selected text.

Included by default: Yes

FixedToolbarFeature

Description: Provides a persistent toolbar pinned to the top of the editor that's always visible.

Included by default: No

Types:

1 type FixedToolbarFeatureProps = { 2 3 4 5 6 7 8 applyToFocusedEditor ? : boolean 9 10 11 12 13 14 15 customGroups ? : CustomGroups 16 17 18 19 20 21 disableIfParentHasFixedToolbar ? : boolean 22 }

Usage example:

1 FixedToolbarFeature ( { 2 applyToFocusedEditor : false , 3 customGroups : { 4 format : { 5 6 } , 7 } , 8 } )

BlocksFeature

Description: Allows use of Payload's Blocks Field directly in the editor with toolbar buttons and slash menu entries for each block type. Supports both block-level and inline blocks.

Included by default: No

For complete documentation including custom block components, the pre-built CodeBlock, and rendering blocks on the frontend, see the dedicated Blocks documentation.

TreeViewFeature

Description: Provides a debug panel below the editor showing the editor's internal state, DOM tree, and time travel debugging.

Included by default: No

TableFeature

Description: Adds support for tables with toolbar button and slash menu entry for creation and editing.

Included by default: No

TextStateFeature

Description: Allows storing key-value attributes in text nodes with inline styles and toolbar dropdown for style selection.

Included by default: No

Types:

1 type TextStateFeatureProps = { 2 3 4 5 6 7 state : { [ stateKey : string ] : StateValues } 8 } 9 10 type StateValues = { 11 [ stateValue : string ] : { 12 css : StyleObject 13 label : string 14 } 15 } 16 17 type StyleObject = { 18 [ K in keyof PropertiesHyphenFallback ] ? : 19 Extract < PropertiesHyphenFallback [ K ] , string > | undefined 20 }

Usage example:

1 2 import { defaultColors , TextStateFeature } from '@payloadcms/richtext-lexical' 3 4 TextStateFeature ( { 5 6 state : { 7 color : { 8 ... defaultColors , 9 10 galaxy : { label : 'Galaxy' , css : { background : 'linear-gradient(to right, #0000ff, #ff0000)' , color : 'white' } } , 11 sunset : { label : 'Sunset' , css : { background : 'linear-gradient(to top, #ff5f6d, #6a3093)' } } , 12 } , 13 14 15 16 underline : { 17 'solid' : { label : 'Solid' , css : { 'text-decoration' : 'underline' , 'text-underline-offset' : '4px' } } , 18 19 'yellow-dashed' : { label : 'Yellow Dashed' , css : { 'text-decoration' : 'underline dashed' , 'text-decoration-color' : 'light-dark(#EAB308,yellow)' , 'text-underline-offset' : '4px' } } , 20 } , 21 } , 22 } ) ,

This is what the example above will look like:

Rendering on the frontend

When Lexical serializes a text node that has state applied, the state is stored under a "$" key in the node object. To apply the styles when rendering rich text on your frontend, you need a custom text JSX converter that reads from this key and maps the values back to your CSS config.

Step 1 — Share your state config

Extract your TextStateFeature state into a file with no package imports so it can be safely imported in both server and client contexts:

1 2 3 export const textStateConfig = { 4 color : { 5 'text-red' : { 6 label : 'Red' , 7 css : { 8 color : 9 'light-dark(oklch(0.577 0.245 27.325), oklch(0.704 0.191 22.216))' , 10 } , 11 } , 12 'text-blue' : { 13 label : 'Blue' , 14 css : { 15 color : 16 'light-dark(oklch(0.546 0.245 262.881), oklch(0.707 0.165 254.624))' , 17 } , 18 } , 19 20 } , 21 } as const

Then reference it in your field config:

1 2 3 import { TextStateFeature , lexicalEditor } from '@payloadcms/richtext-lexical' 4 import { textStateConfig } from '@/fields/textStateConfig' 5 6 { 7 name : 'richText' , 8 type : 'richText' , 9 editor : lexicalEditor ( { 10 features : ( { rootFeatures } ) => [ 11 ... rootFeatures , 12 TextStateFeature ( { 13 state : { 14 color : textStateConfig . color , 15 } , 16 } ) , 17 ] , 18 } ) , 19 }

Step 2 — Add a custom text converter

When using RichText from @payloadcms/richtext-lexical/react , override the default text converter to read the "$" key and apply the corresponding CSS as inline styles:

1 2 3 import { textStateConfig } from '@/fields/textStateConfig' 4 import { 5 JSXConvertersFunction , 6 RichText as ConvertRichText , 7 } from '@payloadcms/richtext-lexical/react' 8 9 10 const NODE_STATE_KEY = '$' 11 12 13 function hyphenToCamel ( str : string ) : string { 14 return str . replace ( / - ( [ a - z ] ) / g , ( _ , letter : string ) => letter . toUpperCase ( ) ) 15 } 16 17 const jsxConverters : JSXConvertersFunction = ( { defaultConverters } ) => ( { 18 ... defaultConverters , 19 text : ( args ) => { 20 const { node } = args 21 22 23 let text = 24 typeof defaultConverters . text === 'function' 25 ? defaultConverters . text ( args ) 26 : node . text 27 28 29 const nodeState = ( node as any ) [ NODE_STATE_KEY ] as 30 Record < string , string > | undefined 31 if ( nodeState ) { 32 const styles : React . CSSProperties = { } 33 for ( const [ stateKey , stateValue ] of Object . entries ( nodeState ) ) { 34 const css = ( textStateConfig as any ) [ stateKey ] ?. [ stateValue ] ?. css 35 if ( css ) { 36 for ( const [ prop , value ] of Object . entries ( css ) ) { 37 ; ( styles as any ) [ hyphenToCamel ( prop ) ] = value 38 } 39 } 40 } 41 if ( Object . keys ( styles ) . length > 0 ) { 42 text = < span style = { styles } > { text } </ span > 43 } 44 } 45 46 return text 47 } , 48 } ) 49 50 export default function RichText ( { data , ... rest } ) { 51 return < ConvertRichText converters = { jsxConverters } data = { data } { ... rest } /> 52 }