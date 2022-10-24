Banner
The
Banner component displays a short message that needs more emphasis than surrounding content. Use its type to communicate the purpose of the message.
Import
Inside a Payload Admin Panel Custom Component:
You can also import the component directly:
Basic usage
Types
Use
brand for product context,
success to confirm an action,
warning to flag a risk, and
danger when something failed. Use the default type for neutral messages.
Keep banner copy concise and include the next action when the user must resolve something.
Accessibility
- Use text that communicates the message without relying on color alone.
- Include an icon only when it reinforces the meaning of the message.
- Keep actionable banners keyboard accessible and give their action a clear purpose.
Common props
These are the props most commonly used with this component. See its exported types in
@payloadcms/ui for the complete list.
Prop
Type
Default
Description
—
Message displayed inside the banner.
Sets the message style.
—
Displays an icon beside the message.
Positions the icon.
—
Makes the banner actionable.
—
Makes the banner navigate to the given URL.
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