The Banner component displays a short message that needs more emphasis than surrounding content. Use its type to communicate the purpose of the message.

Import

Inside a Payload Admin Panel Custom Component:

1 import { Banner } from '@payloadcms/ui'

You can also import the component directly:

1 import { Banner } from '@payloadcms/ui/elements/Banner'

Basic usage

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Types

Use brand for product context, success to confirm an action, warning to flag a risk, and danger when something failed. Use the default type for neutral messages.

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Keep banner copy concise and include the next action when the user must resolve something.

Accessibility

Use text that communicates the message without relying on color alone.

Include an icon only when it reinforces the meaning of the message.

Keep actionable banners keyboard accessible and give their action a clear purpose.

Common props

These are the props most commonly used with this component. See its exported types in @payloadcms/ui for the complete list.