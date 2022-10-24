The Card component groups a title with optional actions. It can also make the entire surface interactive.

Import

Inside a Payload Admin Panel Custom Component:

1 import { Card } from '@payloadcms/ui'

You can also import the component directly:

1 import { Card } from '@payloadcms/ui/elements/Card'

Basic usage

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Actions

Use the actions prop for controls that act on the card without activating the full card surface.

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When using href or onClick , provide buttonAriaLabel so the full-card control has an accessible name. Give controls passed to actions their own accessible names.

Common props

These are the props most commonly used with this component. See its exported types in @payloadcms/ui for the complete list.

Prop Type Default Description title * string — Visible card title. titleAs ElementType 'div' Sets the element used for the title. actions ReactNode — Displays controls on the trailing edge. href string — Makes the full card navigate to the given path. onClick () => void — Makes the full card perform an action. buttonAriaLabel string — Labels the full-card interactive control.

* An asterisk denotes that a prop is required.