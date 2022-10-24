CopyToClipboard
The
CopyToClipboard component renders a compact copy control with tooltip feedback. Use it beside values such as IDs, URLs, and API keys.
Import
Inside a Payload Admin Panel Custom Component:
You can also import the component directly:
Basic usage
The control is not rendered when
value is empty. Provide surrounding text so users understand what will be copied.
Accessibility
- Place the control beside a visible representation of the value being copied.
- Use concise tooltip messages that identify the action and confirm success.
- Do not place sensitive values in the clipboard without an explicit user action.
Common props
These are the props most commonly used with this component. See its exported types in
@payloadcms/ui for the complete list.
Prop
Type
Default
Description
—
Value written to the clipboard.
Localized copy label
Tooltip shown before the value is copied.
Localized copied label
Tooltip shown after a successful copy.
Was this page helpful?