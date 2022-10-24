The CopyToClipboard component renders a compact copy control with tooltip feedback. Use it beside values such as IDs, URLs, and API keys.

Import

Inside a Payload Admin Panel Custom Component:

1 import { CopyToClipboard } from '@payloadcms/ui'

You can also import the component directly:

1 import { CopyToClipboard } from '@payloadcms/ui/elements/CopyToClipboard'

Basic usage

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The control is not rendered when value is empty. Provide surrounding text so users understand what will be copied.

Accessibility

Place the control beside a visible representation of the value being copied.

Use concise tooltip messages that identify the action and confirm success.

Do not place sensitive values in the clipboard without an explicit user action.

Common props

These are the props most commonly used with this component. See its exported types in @payloadcms/ui for the complete list.