Payload's list controls support paginated data, page-size selection, sorting, and row selection. Use standalone controls for custom data views and provider-backed controls when extending an existing Admin list.

Import

Inside a Payload Admin Panel Custom Component:

1 import { 2 Pagination , 3 PerPage , 4 SelectAll , 5 SelectMany , 6 SelectRow , 7 SortColumn , 8 SortHeader , 9 SortRow , 10 } from '@payloadcms/ui'

Pagination

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Pagination is controlled. It renders previous and next controls alongside an editable page input. Pass the current page metadata and update your query or local state from onChange .

The input accepts a page between 1 and totalPages . Press <kbd>Enter</kbd> or move focus away to apply the value, and press <kbd>Escape</kbd> to restore the current page.

Page size

PerPage displays a compact selector for the number of rows shown on each page.

1 const [ limit , setLimit ] = useState ( 10 ) 2 3 < PerPage handleChange = { setLimit } limit = { limit } limits = { [ 10 , 25 , 50 , 100 ] } />

Reset the current page when changing the limit if the new page size would make that page invalid.

Sorting

SortColumn renders ascending and descending controls for a named column.

renders ascending and descending controls for a named column. SortHeader switches an orderable list to its configured order field.

switches an orderable list to its configured order field. SortRow renders the drag handle used by an actively orderable list.

These controls read and update Payload's ListQuery context. Use them inside an Admin list or a custom view that provides the same list-query state.

Selection

SelectAll toggles selection for the current list.

toggles selection for the current list. SelectRow toggles one row and respects document locking.

toggles one row and respects document locking. SelectMany renders an action pill for the current selection.

Selection controls require Payload's selection context. SelectRow also reads the authenticated user to determine whether a locked row can be selected.

Common props

These are the props most commonly used. See the exported types in @payloadcms/ui for the complete list.

Pagination props

Prop Type Default Description page number 1 Sets the current page. totalPages number 1 Sets the total page count. hasNextPage boolean false Enables the next-page control. hasPrevPage boolean false Enables the previous-page control. nextPage number — Sets the page selected by the next control. prevPage number — Sets the page selected by the previous control. onChange (page: number) => void — Runs when the user selects a different page.

PerPage props

Prop Type Default Description limit * number — Sets the selected page size. limits * number[] — Sets the available page sizes. defaultLimit number 10 Provides a fallback when limit is not numeric. handleChange (limit: number) => void — Runs when the user chooses a new page size.

* An asterisk denotes that a prop is required.

Internal list wrappers