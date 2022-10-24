The ReactSelect component adapts react-select to Payload's styles and interaction patterns. It is also exported as Select .

Import

Inside a Payload Admin Panel Custom Component:

1 import { ReactSelect } from '@payloadcms/ui'

You can also import the component directly:

1 import { ReactSelect } from '@payloadcms/ui/elements/ReactSelect'

Basic usage

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Store the selected option object rather than only its value. Use isMulti when users can select more than one option.

By default, the options menu is rendered in a portal so it can escape drawers and other containers without being clipped.

Multiple values

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Enable isMulti to store an array of selected options. Add isSortable when users should also be able to reorder those values by dragging them.

Accessibility

Add aria-label or associate the select with a visible field label when its purpose is not clear from nearby text.

or associate the select with a visible field label when its purpose is not clear from nearby text. Keep option labels unique and concise.

Preserve keyboard search and selection behavior when supplying custom components .

Common props

These are the props most commonly used with this component. See its exported types in @payloadcms/ui for the complete list.

Prop Type Default Description options * Option[] | OptionGroup[] — Options displayed in the menu. value Option | Option[] — Selected option or options. onChange (value: Option | Option[] | null) => void — Runs when the selection changes or is cleared. placeholder string | LabelFunction Localized Sets the empty-state label. isMulti boolean false Allows multiple selected values. isSortable boolean false Allows selected multi-value items to be reordered. isClearable boolean true Displays a control for clearing the value. isSearchable boolean true Allows options to be filtered by typing. isCreatable boolean false Allows users to create values not in options . disabled boolean false Prevents interaction. isLoading boolean false Displays the loading state. showError boolean false Applies the validation error style.

* An asterisk denotes that a prop is required.