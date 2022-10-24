The ShimmerEffect component provides a visual placeholder while content is loading. Match its dimensions to the content that will replace it to reduce layout shift.

Import

Inside a Payload Admin Panel Custom Component:

1 import { ShimmerEffect } from '@payloadcms/ui'

You can also import the component directly:

1 import { ShimmerEffect } from '@payloadcms/ui/elements/ShimmerEffect'

Basic usage

Loading component example…

Composing a skeleton

Combine multiple shimmer elements to approximate the final layout.

Loading component example…

Loading indicators should not replace an accessible loading label or status when users need to know that work is in progress.

Accessibility

Keep the loading announcement outside the decorative shimmer element.

Avoid changing the placeholder dimensions when the final content loads.

Respect the surrounding interface's reduced-motion behavior.

Common props

These are the props most commonly used with this component. See its exported types in @payloadcms/ui for the complete list.