ShimmerEffect
The
ShimmerEffect component provides a visual placeholder while content is loading. Match its dimensions to the content that will replace it to reduce layout shift.
Import
Inside a Payload Admin Panel Custom Component:
You can also import the component directly:
Basic usage
Composing a skeleton
Combine multiple shimmer elements to approximate the final layout.
Loading indicators should not replace an accessible loading label or status when users need to know that work is in progress.
Accessibility
- Keep the loading announcement outside the decorative shimmer element.
- Avoid changing the placeholder dimensions when the final content loads.
- Respect the surrounding interface's reduced-motion behavior.
Common props
These are the props most commonly used with this component. See its exported types in
@payloadcms/ui for the complete list.
Prop
Type
Default
Description
Sets the placeholder height.
Sets the placeholder width.
Delays the shimmer animation.
Allows the underlying background to remain visible.
Leaves dimensions to a custom class or stylesheet.
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