The Banner component displays a short message that needs more emphasis than surrounding content. Use its type to communicate the purpose of the message.

Import

1 import { Banner } from '@payloadcms/ui'

Basic usage

Loading component example…

Types

Use success to confirm an action, error when something failed, warning to flag a risk, and info for additional context. Use the default type for neutral messages.

Loading component example…

Keep banner copy concise and include the next action when the user must resolve something.

Common props

These are the props most commonly used with this component. See its exported types in @payloadcms/ui for the complete list.