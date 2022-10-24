Banner
The
Banner component displays a short message that needs more emphasis than surrounding content. Use its type to communicate the purpose of the message.
Import
Basic usage
Types
Use
success to confirm an action,
error when something failed,
warning to flag a risk, and
info for additional context. Use the default type for neutral messages.
Keep banner copy concise and include the next action when the user must resolve something.
Common props
These are the props most commonly used with this component. See its exported types in
@payloadcms/ui for the complete list.
Prop
Type
Default
Description
—
Message displayed inside the banner.
Sets the message style.
—
Displays an icon beside the message.
Positions the icon.
—
Makes the banner actionable.
—
Makes the banner navigate to the given URL.
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