The CodeEditor component wraps Monaco Editor with Payload's styling and automatic height behavior.

Import

CodeEditor loads Monaco eagerly. Use CodeEditorLazy to defer loading the editor until it renders, which keeps Monaco out of the initial bundle of a Client Component.

1 import { CodeEditor , CodeEditorLazy } from '@payloadcms/ui'

Read-only usage

Loading component example…

Set defaultLanguage to enable the appropriate syntax highlighting. Use readOnly when displaying code that should not be edited.

Common props

These are the props most commonly used with this component. See its exported types in @payloadcms/ui for the complete list.