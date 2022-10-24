CodeEditor
The
CodeEditor component wraps Monaco Editor with Payload's styling and automatic height behavior.
Import
CodeEditor loads Monaco eagerly. Use
CodeEditorLazy to defer loading the editor until it renders, which keeps Monaco out of the initial bundle of a Client Component.
Read-only usage
Set
defaultLanguage to enable the appropriate syntax highlighting. Use
readOnly when displaying code that should not be edited.
Common props
These are the props most commonly used with this component. See its exported types in
@payloadcms/ui for the complete list.
Prop
Type
Default
Description
—
Code displayed by the editor.
—
Sets the Monaco language used for highlighting.
—
Runs when editable content changes.
Prevents editing.
Sets the minimum editor height in pixels.
—
Caps the automatically calculated height.
—
Overrides supported Monaco Editor options.
—
Triggers height recalculation when increased.
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