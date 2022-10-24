Payload's document state components communicate editing conflicts and protect users from losing work. The Admin Panel renders these states automatically during its standard document workflow; use the exports when composing or replacing an Edit View experience.

Import

1 import { 2 DocumentLocked , 3 DocumentTakeOver , 4 LeaveWithoutSaving , 5 Locked , 6 } from '@payloadcms/ui'

Lock indicator

Locked displays the compact lock icon used when another user is editing a document. Its tooltip identifies that user when their email or ID is available.

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Locked document

DocumentLocked interrupts editing and gives the user three appropriate paths: return to the previous view, inspect the document without editing, or take over editing.

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The component opens while isActive is true. Supply callbacks for each navigation or takeover outcome; the component coordinates its own modal visibility and clears Payload's route cache when required.

Editing taken over

DocumentTakeOver is shown to the previous editor after another user takes control of the document. It lets them return to the dashboard or continue in read-only mode.

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Unsaved changes

LeaveWithoutSaving watches the current document form and opens a confirmation modal when an authenticated user attempts to navigate away from modified or invalid content.

1 < LeaveWithoutSaving 2 onConfirm = { ( ) => { 3 analytics . track ( 'Left document with unsaved changes' ) 4 } } 5 />

Set disablePreventLeave when another part of a custom workflow temporarily owns navigation. Use onPrevent to observe the attempted destination and onConfirm for work that must happen after the user accepts leaving.

Common props

These are the props most commonly used with this component family. See the exported types in @payloadcms/ui for the complete list.

Locked

Prop Type Default Description user * ClientUser — Identifies the user currently editing. className string — Adds a class to the lock indicator wrapper.

DocumentLocked

Prop Type Default Description isActive * boolean — Opens or closes the locked-document modal. handleGoBack * () => void — Returns the user to the previous safe location. onReadOnly * () => void — Switches the document into read-only mode. onTakeOver * () => void — Takes control of editing the document. updatedAt number | null — Displays the locking editor's last activity. user ClientUser | string | number — Identifies the locking user.

DocumentTakeOver

Prop Type Default Description isActive * boolean — Opens or closes the takeover modal. handleBackToDashboard * () => void — Returns the previous editor to the dashboard. onReadOnly * () => void — Continues with the document in read-only mode.

* An asterisk denotes that a prop is required.

Accessibility

Preserve the built-in modal focus management when composing conflict states.

Identify the other editor when that information can be shown safely.

Keep read-only and takeover actions explicit; they have meaning beyond ordinary navigation.

Do not rely on the lock icon alone when the editing conflict needs an explanation.

Provider requirements

These components depend on the document, form, authentication, translation, modal, route-cache, and route-transition contexts supplied by the Admin Panel. They are intended for Custom Components rendered within Payload's document workflow, not standalone application status messages.